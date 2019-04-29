H.I.G. WhiteHorse, a credit affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over €26 billion of equity capital under management announced today that it has provided a growth capital solution to Risparmio Casa, a leading Italian drugstore chain based in Pomezia, Italy.

Established over 30 years ago by the Battistelli family, the company has exhibited strong growth and industry-leading performance with 2018 revenues in excess of 350 million Euros. Risparmio Casa operates over 100 locations with an average area of more than 2,500 sqm, resulting in a dominant presence in Northern and Central Italy and Sardinia. Its leadership is grounded on a commercial strategy of every-day affordable prices and a unique and broad product assortment, offering its customer base a wide range of personal care, household and non-food products.

With this transaction, H.I.G. will support the Battistelli family in continuing to strengthen the company's leading position in the Italian drugstore industry and achieve its growth plans.

Guido Lorenzi, Principal atH.I.G. WhiteHorse, commented: "This transaction demonstrates H.I.G. WhiteHorse's willingness to invest in and support leading Italian companies in cooperation with entrepreneurial families. H.I.G. is delighted to partner with Risparmio Casa and the Battistelli family, committing its resources, experience and network to support the next stage of growth of the company."

Fabio Battistelli, co-founder of Risparmio Casa, commented: "We have built Risparmio Casa into one of the most established players in the Italian retail drugstore market and are looking forward to further consolidating our leadership position and strengthening our company."

Stefano Battistelli, co-founder of Risparmio Casa, commented: "We welcome H.I.G. WhiteHorse into Risparmio Casa, which will be instrumental in supporting the next phase of our growth, building upon our existing strengths and value proposition."

About H.I.G. WhiteHorse

H.I.G. WhiteHorse is the credit affiliate of H.I.G. Capital focused on providing flexible debt financing solutions to middle market companies in Europe and the United States. Operating a broad investment mandate, H.I.G. WhiteHorse provides unitranche, senior and subordinated debt capital for refinancings, growth capital, acquisitions, buyouts, and balance sheet recapitalizations. Credit facilities typically range from €10 million to €75 million for companies with revenues of €40 million or more. For more information, please refer to the WhiteHorse website at: www.higeurope.com/whitehorse.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over €26 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with European offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, and U.S and Latin American offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

1. H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

2. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

3. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of €30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190429005329/en/

Contacts:

Guido Lorenzi

Principal

glorenzi@higcapital.com