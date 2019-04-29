Voltus, Inc.: Voltus Chosen by Central Hudson Gas and Electric to Deliver Demand Response

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2019 / Voltus, Inc.announced today that it has finalized an agreement with Central Hudson Gas and Electric and Itron to maximize commercial and industrial enrollment in its Targeted Demand Management (TDM) program over the next ten years.

Central Hudson's TDM Program uses demand response as an alternative to traditional growth-related infrastructure investments within targeted areas of its service territory, a strategy known as a 'non-wires alternative.' Customers in these targeted areas can 'stack' TDM participation with the NYISO's Special Case Resource DR program, and Voltus's Peak Saver program. The total annual value for all three programs adds up to more than $190,000 per megawatt of demand reduction, making this among the most rewarding demand response regions in North America.

Additionally, TDM customers who sign up with Voltus gain access, at no expense, to Voltus's energy and demand response technology platform that provides a truly real-time energy consumption view along with tools to get the most cash from using less energy.

Central Hudson Gas and Electric

'We're eager to help Central Hudson attract more customers to its program and fulfill its mission to deliver a non-wires alternative to building out distribution infrastructure in a tightly constrained region within their service territory,' said Gregg Dixon, CEO of Voltus. 'Central Hudson's TDM program is another example of how demand response can be used as an innovative solution to system constraints, benefiting the utility and its customers.'

'We're excited to partner with Voltus to bring even more value to Central Hudson's customers through demand response,' said Mark Sclafani, Director of Demand-Side Management at Central Hudson Gas and Electric. 'Non-wires alternatives have become a well-known part of our Distribution System Plan. We are pleased that Voltus took notice and has partnered with us to improve the program.'

Central Hudson is the third major utility to contract with Voltus in 2019 alone to help create new or expand existing demand response programs, each of which will deliver dispatchable resources for summer of 2019.

