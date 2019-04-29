Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering hemp and cannabis stocks and releases a snapshot featuring Link Reservations Inc. (OTC Pink: LRSV), looking at how as the CBD pet market grows, more companies are putting in extra effort to create quality products and innovative technologies to ensure the best care possible for pets that are often considered family members by consumers.

A recent study published in The Pet Behavior Science Journal indicates that dogs with epilepsy can have less frequent seizures if treated using CBD oil.

While the study may have been small because it only followed three dogs over a period of two months while those dogs were treated with CBD oil, the research suggests that dogs respond to cannabis treatment in the same way that humans do.

LinkResPet, a subsidiary of Link Reservations Inc. (OTC Pink: LRSV), a company providing CBD products especially tailored for pets, has recently announced that it is finalizing negotiations with a certified US-based CBD producer and fulfillment center and are currently in the final stage of negotiations.

Link Reservations Inc. is looking to establish itself in the US/North American market and has been communicating with various producers in order to find partners that meet their high standards, and has now found such a producer to advance on their first partnership.

Upon this arrangement being successfully completed and as the company explores retail opportunities, LRSV will be able to offer home delivery of its CBD pet products in the US and Canada. The company will also be in a position to supply products to brick & mortar pet retailers. This will be a key for future growth as the LinkResPet product line increases.

René Lauritsen, Link Reservations Inc. CEO commented: "This is a huge step for LRSV and our brand LinkResPet, and we are incredibly excited to be making advances in North America. We selected our new partner due to their high-grade CBD products and flexibility in production and delivery timeframes. We ensure our products undergo a rigorous process of quality control and testing, using the latest scientific methods that will confirm their quality and safety, which of course includes being free of bacteria, pesticides, mold, solvents, and other contaminants."

The producer is specialized in "SFE" technique (Supercritical Fluid Extraction), using state of the art equipment. "SFE/CO2 Extraction" is the most sophisticated method of professionally producing hemp oil extract, gently obtaining the extract and preserving many of the plant's active molecules, while being environmentally friendly and sustainable. In this process, supercritical CO2 (carbon dioxide) gas is used in natural product extraction, offering the possibility to separate materials from each other selectively and with great care.

Source: Link Reservations Inc.

