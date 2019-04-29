

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) on Monday raised its full-year 2019 guidance for net income, while maintaining its outlook for revenues.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects net income in a range of $525.5 million to $565.5 million, up from the prior guidance range of $505.5 million to $545.5 million.



However, the company continues to project revenues (Excluding Transportation Revenues) in the range of $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion.



Further, the Board of Directors of ARLP's general partner increased the cash distribution to unitholders for the quarter by 3.9 percent to $0.535 per unit, payable on May 15, 2019 to all unitholders of record as of the close of trading on May 8, 2019.



