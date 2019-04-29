Second abstract with data concluding vibegron does not inhibit CYP2D6, a common drug metabolism pathway, also accepted for podium presentation

Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV),a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions, today announced two vibegron abstracts were accepted for plenary and podium presentations, respectively, at the 2019 American Urological Association Annual Meeting in Chicago May 3-6, 2019.

The late-breaker presentation of the vibegron international Phase 3 pivotal trial EMPOWUR by Dr. David Staskin, a principal investigator, is scheduled for the Next Frontier Plenary Session on Sunday, May 5, at 1:10 p.m. CT. A second abstract, with data concluding vibegron does not inhibit a common drug metabolism pathway will be presented by Dr. Matthew Rutman during a podium session on Friday, May 3, at 1:00 p.m. CT.

Presentation Details Late-breaking session Reference: LBA-02 International Phase 3, Double-Blind, Placebo- and Active (Tolterodine)-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Vibegron in Patients with Symptoms of Overactive Bladder. EMPOWUR Next Frontier Plenary Session, Sunday Afternoon Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 1:10 1:19 p.m. CT Location: MCP: W375d Presenter: David Staskin, MD, Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston Oral session Reference: PD14-01 Once-Daily Vibegron, a Novel Oral ß 3 Agonist Does Not Inhibit CYP2D6, a Common Pathway for Drug Metabolism in Patients on OAB Medications Podium Session Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:00 1:10 p.m. CT Location: MCP: W179b Presenter: Matthew Rutman, MD, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York

Presentation abstracts may be found on the AUA website at http://www.aua2019.org/abstracts. Additional information about the presentations remain subject to the AUA embargo policy and will be made available at the time of the presentations.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions. Urovant's lead product candidate, vibegron, is an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of OAB with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency; for OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and for abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. Urovant has licensed global rights, excluding Japan and certain Asian territories, for the development and commercialization of vibegron. Urovant's second product candidate, URO-902, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant intends to develop treatments for additional urologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.urovant.com.

