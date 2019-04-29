CP Kelco U.S., Inc.: CP Kelco Plans Launch of New Food Ingredient, NUTRAVA Citrus Fiber

ATLANTA, April 29, 2019a global leader of nature-based ingredient solutions, today announced plans for the introduction of its newest product line, NUTRAVA Citrus Fiber. With the continued growth in consumer demand for clean label products, NUTRAVA Citrus Fiber addresses the need for nature-based, recognizable ingredients in a variety of food applications. Derived from intact citrus peels, this next-generation citrus fiber is not only functional, but also close to nature.



"At CP Kelco we work diligently to create new products that expand food manufacturers' options to innovate and meet consumer demands. With clean label foods and beverages becoming the new norm, consumers are seeking innovative products from our customers to address these needs," said Didier Viala, President at CP Kelco. "We are happy to support this shift by adding this exciting, nature-based ingredient to our sustainably sourced and produced portfolio. We look forward to meeting with formulators and exploring a range of applications for our NUTRAVA Citrus Fiber."

In recent years, functional fibers have risen in popularity as researchers uncover health benefits and manufacturers seek to enrich their products with these well-known ingredients. Key applications include fruit-flavored drinks, drinking yogurts, dressings, condiments, sauces, bakery, meats and soups. NUTRAVA Citrus Fiber offers gelling, thickening, stabilizing and water-binding capabilities, and may be used to replace starch, eggs or oil in many recipes.

Food manufacturers will get a first official look at NUTRAVA Citrus Fiber at CP Kelco's table during the 2019 Association for Dressings & Sauces (ADS) Technical Meeting in Louisville, Ky., April 28 - 30.

About CP Kelco

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with over 85 years of experience working with food, beverage, consumer and industrial products manufacturers worldwide. We unlock nature-powered success by applying ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights and meet manufacturers' goals to address consumer needs and preferences. What sets CP Kelco apart:

Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.

Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions. Technical Excellence. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the-art R&D facilities.

Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the-art R&D facilities. Sustainability . Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients. Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Our key product lines are Gellan Gum, Pectin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Diutan Gum, Cellulose Gum/CMC, Refined Locust Bean Gum and Microparticulated Whey Protein Concentrate, as well as other unique biopolymers. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com.

