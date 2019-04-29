Barksdale Capital Corp.: Barksdale Strengths Board with Blasutti and Trotman

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2019 / Barksdale Capital Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSX-V: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Darren Blasutti as a director and Chairman of Company. In addition to Mr. Blasutti's appointment, Rick Trotman, Barksdale's President and CEO, has joined the board as an executive director.

"I am excited to take on the position and responsibility of Chairman and look forward to working closely with Rick and the team while we execute the strategy of unlocking value at Sunnyside, which is host to a world class base metal system," said Darren Blasutti, Chairman of Barksdale.

Mr. Blasutti has a track record of success in building, leading, and creating valuable companies within the mining sector, such as Americas Silver Corp, where he serves as President and CEO as well as Barrick Gold Corp, where he served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development between 1998 and 2011. Under Darren's leadership, Americas Silver Corp has grown into a leading precious metals company with two operating silver mines in Idaho and Mexico as well as a gold project under construction in Nevada. During his time at Barrick Gold he was instrumental in executing over 25 transactions for over $20 billion, including the acquisitions of Sutton Resources, Homestake Mining Company and Placer Dome Inc. as well as the consolidation of the world class Cortez property from Rio Tinto and the sale of 50% of South Deep to Goldfields.

"Darren's appointment brings a wealth of transactional and leadership experience that will bolster Barksdale's ability to execute its long-term strategy of acquiring, advancing and monetizing exploration assets within its portfolio," said Rick Trotman, CEO of Barksdale.

Barksdale has granted 300,000 stock options to Mr. Blasutti as well as 85,000 stock options to Terri Anne Welyki, who recently joined as the new VP of Communications. The options are exercisable at C$0.52 per share, expire in five years and vest over a 3-year period in accordance with the terms of Barksdale's Stock Option Plan. Additionally, during April the Company cancelled a total of 200,000 stock options held by former consultants.

In order to accommodate both Mr. Blasutti and Mr. Trotman's appointments, Richard Silas has agreed to step down from the Board but will continue to serve in his role as corporate secretary. Barksdale thanks Mr. Silas for his commitment to the Company.

About Barksdale Capital Corp

Barksdale Capital Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of highly prospective base metal projects in the United States. Barksdale's portfolio of assets is located within a world-class base metal district in southern Arizona and are surrounded by some of the world's largest mining companies.

For more information please phone 778-558-7145, email info@barksdalecapital.com or visit www.BarksdaleCapital.com.

