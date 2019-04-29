Effective May 1, 2019 and subject to regulatory approvals, Gen Re's international direct property and casualty reinsurance business and the broker market business handled through the Faraday platforms will be overseen by Andrew D'Arcy as Head of Gen Re International Property Casualty. Mr. D'Arcy will relinquish the role of Faraday CEO and will join the General Reinsurance AG Executive Management Board.

Tom Shelley will assume the role of Faraday CEO and Chris Thorne will assume the position of Faraday Chief Underwriting Officer. Gen Re Chairman Charles Shamieh will join the Faraday Board of Directors.

Gen Re and Faraday will continue to offer their highly rated reinsurance and insurance solutions in their respective markets.

