IKOULA - dedicated servers Cloud specialist enhances its ranges of dedicated servers with some new references for professionals P-Silver Core P-Gold Core

Featuring the latest SILVER and GOLD Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, these new high-end servers include the concept of "Pay What You Need", guarantying the perfect cost control. Owner of its Data Centers in France, powered by 100% green energy and "CloudAct" Free host provider, IKOULA contributes to the development of the Cloud ecosystem in France, but also around the world, while defending the sovereignty of its customers' data

Pay What You Need control your costs according to your needs

To permit each company to respect both their needs and their budget, IKOULA has decided to launch these new fully customizable servers, available from 169.99 excl. VAT /month.

We Host With Care dedicated experts for you

Ensuring customers a quality of service for all applications, even the most critical ones, is part of IKOULA's DNA. Companies can therefore rely on involved experts, able to understand their issues, and also to propose them tailored and fully personalized solutions

In addition to its expertise on the infrastructures' implementation, IKOULA offers an outsourcing service, in order to help clients on their servers, machines and/or applications maintenance. Different levels of supervision are available from 79 excl. VAT /month: the perfect match for companies who want to not look after hosting questions, but prefer to focus only on their core business.

ABOUT IKOULA

Pioneer of the French Cloud since 1998, IKOULA owns its own Datacenters in France (Reims and Laon), as well as two subsidiaries in Spain and the Netherlands. Because Human Being is part of its DNA, IKOULA maintains a close relationship with its customers, and puts at their disposal reactive teams of experts, available 24/7, able to advise them and accompany them in their activities. IKOULA's teams are multilingual, in order to meet the internationalization challenges of all its customers, spread over more than 60 countries on 4 continents.

