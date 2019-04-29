Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $46bn Asthma & COPD Therapies Market

Global Asthma & COPD Therapies Market 2019-2029
LONDON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronchodilator Monotherapy, Anticholinergics, Short-acting Beta-Agonists (SABAs), Long-acting Beta-Agonists (LABAs), Long-acting Muscarinic Antagonists (LAMAs), Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Corticosteroids, Anti-Leukotrienes, Monoclonal Antibodies, Combination Drugs
The global asthma & COPD therapies market was valued at $32bn in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2018, the combination drugs segment held 39% of the global asthma & COPD market.
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 309-page report you will receive 112 tables and 131 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.
The 309-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global asthma & COPD therapies market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-asthma-copd-therapies-market-2019-2029/download_sampe_div
Report Scope
• Global Asthma & COPD Therapies Market forecasts from 2019-2029, further broken down into:
• Global Asthma Therapies Market forecasts
• Global COPD Therapies Market forecasts
• Revenue forecasts of the three main drug classes of the global asthma & COPD therapies market:
• Bronchodilators monotherapy
• Anti-inflammatory drugs
• Combination drugs
• Revenue forecast for the Bronchodilators monotherapy market by Typeand revenue forecast of the leading drugs:
• Short-acting beta2-agonists (SABAs): Ventolin, ProAir, Proventil, Xopenex
• Long-acting beta2-agonists (LABAs): Brovana, Foradil, Arcapta/Onbrez, Serevent,
• Anticholinergics: Spiriva, Atrovent, Eklira/Tudorza/Bretaris
• Revenue forecast for the Anti-inflammatory drugs market by Type and revenue forecast of the leading drugs:
• Corticosteroids: Pulmicort, Flixotide/Flovent, QVAR, Asmanex
• Anti-leukotrienes: Singulair
• Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs): Xolair, Cinquil/Cinquair, Nucala, Benralizumab, Lebrikizumab, Dupilumab
• Revenue forecast for the Combination drugs market and the leading drugs:
• Advair/Seretide, Symbicort, Combivent, Dulera, Relvar/Breo
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts from 2019-2029 for these regional and national markets:
• The US
• Japan
• EU5: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain
• BRIC: Brazil, Russia, India, China
• Mexico
• Other Countries
• This report discusses the leading companies in the global asthma & COPD therapies market:
• AstraZeneca
• Boehringer Ingelheim
• GSK
• Merck
• Novartis
• Roche
• Teva
• This report discusses drugs currently in clinical development for treating asthma and COPD.
• This report discusses the SWOT analysis as well as porter's five forces analysis of the global asthma & COPD therapies market.
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the global asthma & COPD therapies market. You find data, trends and predictions.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-asthma-copd-therapies-market-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
3M Drug Delivery Systems
Actavis
Alcon
Alembic
Allen and Hanburys
Allergan
Almirall
Apotex
Array BioPharma
Aspen Pharmacare
Astellas Pharma
AstraZeneca
Aurobindo Pharma
Bayer
Ben Vue Laboratories
BioWa
BioXpress Therapeutics
Boehringer Ingelheim
Breath Limited
Bristol-Meyer Squibbs
Catalent Pharma Solutions
Cephalon
Ception Therapeutics
Chiesi Farmaceutici
Ciba-Geigy
Cipla
Circassia Pharmaceuticals
CVS Caremark
Daewoong Pharmaceutical
Dainippon Sumimoto
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
Eli Lilly
Express Scripts
Forest Laboratories
Fountain Biopharma
Genentech (Roche)
Grifols
GSK
Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Invion
Kamada
Kyorin Pharmaceutical
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
Medimmune
Menarini
Merck & Co.
Mylan
Novartis
Nycomed
Omega Pharma
Orion Pharmaceuticals
Pearl Therapeutics
Perrigo
Pfizer
Prosonix
Reckitt Becnkiser
Regeneron
Roche
Roxane Laboratories
Sandoz (Novartis)
Sanofi
Schering-Plough
SkyePharm
Sofotec
Sunovion Pharmaceuticals
Synairgen
Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Tanox
Teva
Theravance
UCB
Vectura
Viatris
Watson (Actavis)
Organisations Mentioned in the Report
American Lung Association
Bundesministerium fur Gesundheit (German Ministry of Health)
European Lung Foundation
European Respiratory Society
Food and Drug Administration
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)
The European Federation of Allergy and Airway Diseases (EFA)
The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk (COFEPRIS)
University of Michigan Medical School
World Health Organization (WHO)
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Drug Delivery Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029
Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market Forecast 2019-2029
Top Generic Drug Producers Market Forecast 2019-2029
Top 20 Asthma & COPD Companies 2019-2029
Biologics Market Trends and Forecasts 2018-2028
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg