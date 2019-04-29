Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $46bn Asthma & COPD Therapies Market

Global Asthma & COPD Therapies Market 2019-2029

LONDON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronchodilator Monotherapy, Anticholinergics, Short-acting Beta-Agonists (SABAs), Long-acting Beta-Agonists (LABAs), Long-acting Muscarinic Antagonists (LAMAs), Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Corticosteroids, Anti-Leukotrienes, Monoclonal Antibodies, Combination Drugs

The global asthma & COPD therapies market was valued at $32bn in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2018, the combination drugs segment held 39% of the global asthma & COPD market.

Report Scope

• Global Asthma & COPD Therapies Market forecasts from 2019-2029, further broken down into:

• Global Asthma Therapies Market forecasts

• Global COPD Therapies Market forecasts

• Revenue forecasts of the three main drug classes of the global asthma & COPD therapies market:

• Bronchodilators monotherapy

• Anti-inflammatory drugs

• Combination drugs

• Revenue forecast for the Bronchodilators monotherapy market by Typeand revenue forecast of the leading drugs:

• Short-acting beta2-agonists (SABAs): Ventolin, ProAir, Proventil, Xopenex

• Long-acting beta2-agonists (LABAs): Brovana, Foradil, Arcapta/Onbrez, Serevent,

• Anticholinergics: Spiriva, Atrovent, Eklira/Tudorza/Bretaris

• Revenue forecast for the Anti-inflammatory drugs market by Type and revenue forecast of the leading drugs:

• Corticosteroids: Pulmicort, Flixotide/Flovent, QVAR, Asmanex

• Anti-leukotrienes: Singulair

• Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs): Xolair, Cinquil/Cinquair, Nucala, Benralizumab, Lebrikizumab, Dupilumab

• Revenue forecast for the Combination drugs market and the leading drugs:

• Advair/Seretide, Symbicort, Combivent, Dulera, Relvar/Breo

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts from 2019-2029 for these regional and national markets:

• The US

• Japan

• EU5: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain

• BRIC: Brazil, Russia, India, China

• Mexico

• Other Countries

• This report discusses the leading companies in the global asthma & COPD therapies market:

• AstraZeneca

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• GSK

• Merck

• Novartis

• Roche

• Teva

• This report discusses drugs currently in clinical development for treating asthma and COPD.

• This report discusses the SWOT analysis as well as porter's five forces analysis of the global asthma & COPD therapies market.

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the global asthma & COPD therapies market. You find data, trends and predictions.

Companies covered in the report include:

3M Drug Delivery Systems

Actavis

Alcon

Alembic

Allen and Hanburys

Allergan

Almirall

Apotex

Array BioPharma

Aspen Pharmacare

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Aurobindo Pharma

Bayer

Ben Vue Laboratories

BioWa

BioXpress Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Breath Limited

Bristol-Meyer Squibbs

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Cephalon

Ception Therapeutics

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Ciba-Geigy

Cipla

Circassia Pharmaceuticals

CVS Caremark

Daewoong Pharmaceutical

Dainippon Sumimoto

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Eli Lilly

Express Scripts

Forest Laboratories

Fountain Biopharma

Genentech (Roche)

Grifols

GSK

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Invion

Kamada

Kyorin Pharmaceutical

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Medimmune

Menarini

Merck & Co.

Mylan

Novartis

Nycomed

Omega Pharma

Orion Pharmaceuticals

Pearl Therapeutics

Perrigo

Pfizer

Prosonix

Reckitt Becnkiser

Regeneron

Roche

Roxane Laboratories

Sandoz (Novartis)

Sanofi

Schering-Plough

SkyePharm

Sofotec

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

Synairgen

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Tanox

Teva

Theravance

UCB

Vectura

Viatris

Watson (Actavis)



Organisations Mentioned in the Report

American Lung Association

Bundesministerium fur Gesundheit (German Ministry of Health)

European Lung Foundation

European Respiratory Society

Food and Drug Administration

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

The European Federation of Allergy and Airway Diseases (EFA)

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk (COFEPRIS)

University of Michigan Medical School

World Health Organization (WHO)

