CBD's Intriguing Effects Maintain Product Sales Around the Globe

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proper nutrition and wellness have become trendy topics among Millennial consumers. Nowadays, Millenials are much more proactive and health conscious than ever before as consumer trends have shown that products such as dietary supplements and functionals food are becoming increasingly sought after and desired. Moreover, with the spread of cannabis legalization, CBD-based products have also become the latest trend within the health and wellness marketspace. Due to the recent passing of the U.S. Farm Bill, consumers can now easily obtain CBD products at their local convenience stores or even online. However, many consumers are still very skeptical of using CBD despite the extensive research the industry has undergone. Clinical studies and analysis have linked CBD to the successful treatment of various health concerns as wide-ranging as acne and anxiety. Furthermore, research has also proposed that consumers are successfully using CBD for weight loss programs. The human body responds two cannabinoid receptors called the CB1 and CB2 receptors. Usually, the CB1 receptors are within the brain, while CB2 receptors are prevalent throughout the body. However, people with obesity have more CB1 receptors throughout their bodies, especially within fatty tissues. Researchers now believe that the activation of CB1 receptors can influence the body to block off, or activate, the receptors in order to aid with weight loss or other metabolic functions, according to a post by Jon Jonhson of Medical News Today, which has been reviewed by Alan Carter, Pharmacy Director at Aetna. Overall, the cannabis health and wellness marketplace is helping to further the overall industry as consumers and corporations continue to recognize and utilize the plant for its benefits. According to data compiled by Grand View Research, the global legal marijuana market was valued at USD 9.3 Billion in 2016. By 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 146.4 Billion while growing at a CAGR of 34.6%. AREV Brands International Ltd. (CSE: AREV), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), Valens Groworks Corp. (OTC: VGWCF) (CSE: VGW), Vivo Cannabis Inc. (OTC: VVCIF) (TSX-V: VIVO), Radient Technologies Inc. (OTC: RDDTF) (TSX: RTI)

Traditionally, most users consumed cannabis by actually smoking the flower. As such, flower sales had dominated the cannabis industry based on the product type. However, now cannabis extraction is gaining popularity and is closing in on flower sales. A cannabis extract is an oil-like substance that concentrates the THC or CBD chemical compounds of the cannabis plant into a more substantial dose. As such, consumers turn to these oils because they deliver a purer and cleaner form of the cannabis plant with less of the harmful effects associated with smoking the plant. Primarily, most consumers either vape or ingest edibles containing concentrates. A recent study by Health Canada showed that cannabis oil sales were up near 56% over flower sales in 2018 and nearly 86% compared to 2017. Moreover, cannabis extract producers can decrease their production expenses while increasing their profit when they shift from producing just flower as these producers can sell the products at a higher price point while shipping significantly less volume. "It is healthier in the sense that you're getting a purer product that's been refined off of the plant," says Darin Carpenter, Director of Cultivation for Tryke Companies. "The reason that flower is not as healthy is that you are not filtering it and might be getting tar build up."

AREV Brands International Ltd. (CSE: AREV) is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker (CSE: AREV). Yesterday, the Company announced that it, "has worked closely with Silvertree Investments of Los Angeles, California over the past year. "Silvertree" has been actively researching, identifying and developing a strategy for AREV Brands USA Inc. to enter into the California market. A process that has involved very extensive due diligence and networking.

This lengthy process has resulted in Silvertree identifying and commencing negotiations with principle license holders in Los Angeles, King City, Long Beach, California City, San Diego and Pasadena. The mandate is to enter into 50/50 partnerships with the license holders who will continue to operate and join our network of licenses in the State.

This plan would create a select group of license holders that link with each other to form the largest alliance and network of cultivation, processing, manufacturing and distribution organization south of San Francisco in the State of California.

The combined license holders would gain access to the inside (two) cover pages in High Times Magazine and access to the seed vault owned by BC Bud Depot, a wholly owned asset of AREV. The High Times ad space drives traffic and customers to the BC Bud Depot website which in turn will direct orders to the licensed partner in the customer's county that the license holder serves.

BC Bud Depot supplies the genetics to the partners which ensures consumers receive quality products from a trusted and reliable source. AREV will work with the license holders of extraction licenses and Alternative Extracts Inc. to bring proprietary extraction to the network.

The company has issued 800,000 shares to settle $200,000.00 in debt with Silvertree. These costs were incurred in the normal course of business associated with the consulting work discussed above. The company also announces it has settled $32,326.88 in debt with 0991843 BC LTD. by the issuance of 129,307 shares all shares for debt are being issued at $0.25. This issuance is for the acquisition of two-piece encapsulation equipment, a 1000 litre ribbon blender and a tea bag machine. This equipment is in addition to the recently acquired softgel system the company owns and compliments the production equipment to be installed in the Sorrento processing facility due to be completed by the fall of 2019.

Mike Withrow, CEO stated, "We continue to methodically build on our strategy of providing the Cannabis industry with superior genetics, extraction, and formulations that are produced and sold via licensing partnerships on an International platform. To accomplish this, we are only working with seasoned professionals in the Cannabis industry. We are also very carefully managing our capital and share structure when deals are being structured."

About AREV Brands International Ltd.: AREV Brands International Ltd. ("AREV") produces and delivers functional compounds and ingredients from its extraction systems. AREV is revolutionizing the current delivery method of terpenes, cannabinoids and flavonoids. These premium ingredients and formulations are used in products targeted for sale in the natural health, medical, functional food, nutraceutical, sport nutrition and bioceutical markets. AREV innovates through extraction to produce extracts from specific selected plant and exude from trees that address 5 areas of health including Anxiety, Pain Management, Insomnia, Central Nervous System Disorders & Libido."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring AREV Brands International Ltd. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dr1lrNlLfYs

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of health and wellness products. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. recently announced that its Solutions Business had begun offering turnkey product development solutions with hemp-derived ingredients to business customers in the United States. A U.S.-based supply chain of licensed hemp extract producers has been established, and initial purchase orders are now being processed. Neptune boasts long-standing experience in the management of custom and white label turnkey product development solutions comprising a diverse array of product forms including softgels, liquids, topicals, emulsions, and water-dispersible powders. Branded ingredients and products that have contributed to Neptune's success, such as MaxSimil and ECSentialsTM formulations, could potentially be used in unique combinations with hemp ingredients, particularly as the U.S. regulatory framework around hemp extracts and cannabidiol (CBD) evolves. "The U.S. market for hemp is developing rapidly and represents a significant opportunity for the consumer products industry. Neptune is now offering products and services to American brands that want to create a unique hemp-based portfolio, with products made exclusively in the U.S. for the U.S.," said Jim Hamilton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neptune.

Valens Groworks Corp. (OTCQB: VGWCF) (CSE: VGW) is a research-driven, vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation and cannabinoid isolation and purification, as well as associated quality testing with three wholly-owned subsidiaries located in and around Kelowna, BC. Valens GroWorks Corp. recently announced that it had entered into an arm's length binding multi-year extraction services agreement to provide cannabis and hemp extraction services to HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE-A: HEXO), a leading cannabis producer and consumer packaged goods cannabis company. The Agreement has an initial 2-year term from the date of the first shipment, with HEXO supplying Valens with an annual minimum of 30,000kg in the first year and 50,000kg in the second year of cannabis and hemp biomass. Valens will process this material on a fee for service basis into premium quality resins and distillates using the Company's leading proprietary extraction processing methods. The Agreement contains provisions under which it may be terminated with 90 days written notice after the one-year anniversary. Valens expects to receive and begin processing the first shipment from HEXO early in Q3 of 2019 and currently holds all required licensing from Health Canada to carry out its obligations under the Agreement. "As the cannabis market continues to evolve with the pending legalization of additional auxiliary products later this year, we are honoured to be recognized by the leaders in the industry like HEXO, for our best in class extraction capabilities to allow them to capitalize on these markets," said Tyler Robson, Chief Executive Officer of Valens GroWorks. "We look forward to working closely with the team at HEXO as they continue to bring high quality, innovative products to market."

Vivo Cannabis Inc. (OTCQX: VVCIF) (TSX-V: VIVO), based in Napanee, Ontario, is recognized for trusted, high-quality products and services. It holds production and sales licenses from Health Canada and operates world-class indoor cultivation facilities with proprietary plant-growing technology. VIVO Cannabis Inc. recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Canna Farms Limited, had received local municipal approval for its Phase 5 expansion which will add an incremental 2,500 kilograms of indoor capacity to its facility in Hope, B.C. Canna Farms' Phase 5 expansion, originally slated to begin construction in 2020, is now expected to be completed in late 2019 or early 2020, pending regulatory approval. The expansion consists of 10,000 sq. ft. of cultivation space, with expected capital costs of USD 3.5 Million and is expected to bring VIVO's total internal production capacity to 13,500 kilograms by early 2020. "This capital project was not expected to start so quickly as it required development permit approval from the District of Hope," said Raymond Laflamme, Senior Vice President, Facilities and Engineering at VIVO. "In short order we will have completed the design and engineering work needed for our building permit application. As in our previous facility expansions, we will continue to utilize off-the-shelf components that are efficient, easy to assemble, and locally sourced. Using this approach allows Canna Farms to minimize construction time and achieve a quick return on capital for our shareholders." Mr. Fishman added, "VIVO is committed to producing premium quality products with strong and sustainable gross margins. VIVO's cultivation strategy includes premium indoor cultivation of dry flower as well as the more cost-effective seasonal greenhouse and outdoor cultivation of cannabis for extraction."

Radient Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: RDDTF) (TSX: RTI) provides industrial-scale manufacturing solutions for premium natural ingredients and products. Radient Technologies Inc. recently announced that it has begun production of cannabis extracts at commercial scale utilizing its patented, proprietary MAPTM extraction technology platform. On February 4, 2019, Radient announced that it had received its Standard Processing license from Health Canada, allowing the Company to legally process cannabis materials at its Edmonton, Canada-based manufacturing facility for the purpose of sale to other federal cannabis license holders. The Company will continue to update shareholders on the progress of its extraction operations as production continues. Denis Taschuk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Radient commented: "We are very pleased to have begun processing cannabis biomass for the extraction of cannabinoids including CBD and THC using our patented, industrial-scale MAPTM extraction technology. This is the beginning of an exciting time for the Company and we look forward to updating our shareholders as Radient continues to hit additional milestones in the coming months."

