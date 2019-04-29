Leading Global Powers Back CBD for Medical Applications

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dozens of countries across the world have moved to legalize cannabis in some form, even though the majority of these countries are only allowing cannabis for medical applications. The plant is comprised of two main components, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). However, the two compounds differ heavily in their biological makeup as THC is known to provide users with psychoactive effects while CBD does not provide those effects reffered to as a "high." Regardless, the two compounds offer very similar therapeutic benefits, which is why many countries have decided to overlook the psychoactive effects and leverage cannabs for its medicinal purposes. Primarily, medical institutions are offering patients cannabis to treat conditions such as chronic pain, cancer, epilepsy, anxiety, and depression. Yet, many countries are still hesitant to enter into the cannabis industry due largely to the THC component. Nonetheless, countries such as Australia, Canada, Colombia, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom have all moved forward and legalized cannabis on a medical level in the recent past. Furthermore, as those countries report positive data from patient's cannabis use, other countries may begin to see the opportunities within the medical cannabis industry for themselves. According to data compiled by Coherent Market Insights, global medical cannabis was valued at USD 3.52 Billion in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.4% from 2017 to 2025. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTC: PBIO), Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC: CRLBF) (CSE: CL), Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) (TSX: APHA), CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) (TSX: TRST), New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV).

A large portion of the countries that have adopted medicinal cannabis are using it to treat chronic pain issues. Traditionally, patients who suffer from chronic pain were prescribed opioids in order to suppress the pain for a temporary period. However, continuous use of opioids leads to serious life threatening side effects such as brain and liver damage in addition to dependency. The growing concern over the opioid epidemic which has gripped the U.S. has caused countries to reevaluate cannabis and explore its true nature. However, there still is a lack of large scale studies to further add credibility to cannabis as a medical tool, holding back many regions from going froward with legalization efforts. Nonetheless, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already legalized Epidiolex, which is a CBD-based drug used to treat Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. The former being a genetic dysfunction in the brain while the latter syndrome is a form of epilepsy that results in multiple types of seizures, both of which occur during early childhood. The FDA's decision to approve Epidiolex marks a major milestone in the medical cannabis industry as it shows proponents that a major regulatory body has seen the plants benefits. Moreover, the approval could possibly lead to the approval of cannabis for other medical conditions. "As legislation expands rapidly worldwide, the volume of efficacy data is growing, as are legitimate clinical trial studies," says Liam McGreevy, Chief Executive Officer of Ethnopharm, a European cannabis company specializing in genetics and distribution, "This data will enable us to better understand the effects of the various cannabinoids and terpenes, their synergistic effect and how their impact links to the individual's genetics or biomarkers. This data is key to understanding the most effective combinations and strengths for various conditions, moving towards targeted personalized medicines."

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) announced earlier this month that it had, "released a new, short video demonstrating the ability of the Company's proprietary Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform to create water-soluble CBD oil that disperses instantly, resulting in improved dosing effectiveness, enhanced absorption, and more aesthetically-pleasing products when added to carbonated soft drinks, vitamin-infused sports drinks, and beer.

Link to video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gAqFQmsGHcA

In addition to superior aesthetic quality, the Company believes the resulting low nanometer-scale emulsions ("nanoemulsions") of UST-processed CBD oil should also result in optimized and reproducible bodily absorption, bioavailability, and dosing safety for CBD oil and other UST-processed materials, when compared to many of the processed CBD oils and products that are commercially available today.

Mr. Edgar Ward, President and CEO of NutraLife Biosciences (OTCQB: NLBS), said: 'NutraLife manufactures and sells NUTRAHEMPCBD, a line of CBD-infused products that includes creams, sprays, and other products that support daily health and wellness uses. We strive to ensure that our CBD-infused products will always be of the highest quality possible; therefore, we are constantly looking for advanced technologies to continue to improve our manufacturing processes. After reviewing available data and PBI's videos, we believe methods like PBI's UST platform may enable us to offer products with superior quality and effectiveness.'

CBD is a non-psychoactive, oil-soluble compound extracted from the cannabis plant, and is typically marketed dissolved in plant oil. It has been widely reported to offer numerous health benefits from stress and anxiety relief, to decreased muscle, joint, cancer and other pain, reduced inflammation, and to nearly miraculous relief of persistent seizures. However, because CBD is an oil-based product, its ingestion typically results in poor absorption in water-based living systems. There has been enormous interest in the development of truly water-soluble CBD, to achieve efficient absorption and bioavailability from foods and beverages. The market for CBD beverages alone could achieve revenue of $260 million in just the U.S. by2022 (Bloomberg, September 27, 2018) and much more world-wide. Unfortunately, because of solubility issues, many CBD products on the market today contain an inefficient over-abundance of CBD and/or undesirable chemicals to improve and stabilize its solubility in water. PBI believes that all of these beverages and other CBD-based products could substantially benefit from PBI's Ultra Shear Technology platform, to achieve water solubility and stability from the physics of high-pressure shearing - rather than from dependency upon chemistry and reliance upon use of undesirable chemicals.

Dr. Brad Young, Chief Commercial Officer of PBI, commented: 'We are very pleased to now show (in this follow-up video) the ability of our proprietary UST platform to mix CBD oil in water and infuse carbonated soft drinks, vitamin-infused sport drinks, and beer. This latest video further highlights the power of our UST platform to make nanoemulsions and its potential to help nutraceutical and beverage manufacturers make high-quality, oil-based products. With such compelling results to rely on, and with numerous opportunities ahead of us, we intend to accelerate the development of our UST platform to better address what we believe are several multi-billion-dollar markets in nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverages.'

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc: Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of high pressure-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, food science, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, we are actively expanding the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired protein disaggregation and refolding technology from BaroFold, Inc. to allow entry into the biologics manufacturing and contract research services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Pressure BioSciences, Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wwh_rr3s3h4

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCQX: CRLBF) (CSE: CL), based in Chicago, is a leading U.S. cannabis company with experienced management, access to capital and a demonstrated growth strategy. Cresco Labs Inc. and CannaRoyalty Corp. d/b/a Origin House recently announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Cresco Labs will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Origin House. Under the terms of the Agreement, holders of common shares of Origin House will receive 0.8428 subordinate voting shares of Cresco Labs for each Origin House Share. Origin House has become a leading distributor and provider of brand support services in California, the world's largest regulated cannabis market. Origin House's proven strategy has been to build relationships with established dispensaries, build partnerships with established market-leading brands, develop promising cannabis product companies, and then leverage its full suite of support services to transform those products into strong California consumer brands. Origin House delivers over 50+ cannabis brands to more than 500 dispensaries in California, representing approximately 60% market penetration. "The acquisition of Origin House is another example of our focused and disciplined approach to creating a meaningful presence in key cannabis markets through excellence in brand development and distribution," said Cresco Labs Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Charlie Bachtell.

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) (TSX: APHA) is a leading global cannabis company driven by an unrelenting commitment to our people, the planet, product quality and innovation. Aphria Inc. recently announced that its German subsidiary Aphria Deutschland GmbH had secured the previously announced license for the domestic cultivation of medical cannabis from the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices ("BfArM"), following the conclusion of a mandatory 10-day standstill period for public contracts. Aphria was granted a cultivation license for four of the nine total lots awarded by BfArM and is awaiting the completion of the tender process for the four remaining lots under review, one of which was provisionally awarded to Aphria Germany. Aphria Germany is building its indoor growing facility in Neumünster and is completing work on a state-of-the-art GMP-certified cannabis vault in Bad Bramstedt for the import of cannabis flowers and oil from Canada and Denmark. Aphria Germany also holds a 25.1% interest in Berlin-based Schöneberg Hospital, which provides access to both doctors and patients for education on the benefits of medical cannabinoids. Earlier this month, the company launched CannRelief, a CBD-based nutraceutical and cosmetics product line for the German market, produced in the EU and distributed by CC Pharma, a subsidiary of Aphria Inc. with access to more than 13,000 pharmacies throughout Germany. "Aphria thanks the BfArM for their diligent examination and validation of our approach for domestic cultivation with this license," said Hendrik Knopp, Managing Director of Aphria Germany. "Construction on our 8,000 square meter indoor cultivation facility is already underway and we anticipate it will be fully operational by Summer 2020. We are pleased to additionally support German patients in the upcoming months with high-quality imported cannabis flower and oils from Denmark and Canada."

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) (TSX: TRST), a federally regulated licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis, is leading the Canadian and global market in producing standardized cannabis products. CannTrust Holdings Inc. recently announced that it had shipped its standardized CBD oil capsules to Australia's Gold Coast University Hospital. The capsules will be used in a study to determine the efficacy of CannTrust CBD oil capsules in slowing the disease progression in patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Motor Neuron Disease (MND), which was first announced by the Company in July 2018. The capsules will be imported, stored and distributed by PharmaCann Pty Ltd. The shipment will include all investigational products that are required for the study. This study exemplifies CannTrust's focus on medical research and its dedication to uncovering the medicinal value of its proprietary cannabis products, and how they can improve health and well-being for all. In addition to assessing ALS disease progression, the study will also look at the effects of CannTrust CBD oil capsules on a variety of outcome measures related to ALS such as spasticity, pain, weight loss and quality of life. The CBD strain which will be used in the study was developed by CannTrust from its proprietary genetics, meaning that the research results will be specific to the Company's CBD oil.

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) is a Colorado and Utah-based healthy beverage company dedicated to inspiring, educating consumers to live healthy. New Age Beverages Corporation recently announced the signing of an agreement to develop and distribute Marley branded cannabis-infused beverages. The first product to rollout in the Marley+CBD portfolio will be Marley+CBD Mellow Mood, relaxation drinks in 15.5 oz cans with 25 mg of pharmaceutical grade CBD per serving. Initial market rollout to customers will be in Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and Michigan where cannabis is legal for responsible adult consumption. This rollout gives New Age a significant first-mover advantage in the CBD space with a globally-recognized brand platform, and positions the venture well for further expansion as regulations permit. Since beginning conversations with retailers and distributors in October 2018, New Age has received commitments and confirmation from major national accounts and distributors encompassing more than 125,000 outlets, including two of the largest U.S. retailers in the convenience and grocery channels. New Age expects to expand distribution of the Marley+CBD brand to additional markets as the regulatory landscape allows. Michael Cunningham, Senior Vice President of Sales for New Age commented, "It makes my job a lot easier when I have retailers and distributors reaching out to me asking for specific products. From the moment the CBD movement began, I've been receiving calls nonstop asking when we'd be going to market with a Marley+CBDproduct. Retailers and distributors realize that it will be a long road for smaller CBD brands to gain traction and brand equity. Under the Marley brand platform, we are able to leverage a massive global brand with ties to healthy cannabis use, to ultimately grow a beverage brand beyond anything we have seen to-date."

