Rambus Has the Technology But Needs to DeliverAs the demand for data solutions continue to accelerate, companies that develop solutions to help with the movement of data in a network or via the cloud will be key.A small-cap contrarian play on the data theme is Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), a developer of hardware, software, and services used to move data faster and securely from the data center to the mobile device.This segment has strong tailwinds and include growth areas such as "Big Data," "Internet of Things" security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing.Rambus had been drifting for the majority of 2018 but has caught on fire, up a scorching 50%.

