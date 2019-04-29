Better Collective A/S: Better Collective wins Best In-House Team at SEMrush Nordic Search Awards 2019

Press release

World leading iGaming affiliate, Better Collective, takes home Best In-House Team at the prestigious SEMrush Nordic Search Awards 2019. The award show celebrates excellence in online marketing in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland.

At the SEMrush Nordic Search Awards 2019, Danish based iGaming affiliate, Better Collective, took home the award for Best In-House Team. The award rewards online marketing professionals across all industries in the Nordic countries.

Better Collective won the Best In-House Team award for the collaborative work between the in-house teams Organic Performance and Digital Intelligence on the optimisation of the Brazilian facing website www.sites-de-apostas.net.

Jesper Søgaard, CEO of Better Collective, said: "I am delighted that the first class digital optimisation work we do here at Better Collective across all offices and departments has been recognised with this particular case and award. We always want to challenge the status quo to increase performance and the collaborative work between our Organic Performance and Digital Intelligence team is a great example of this. It makes me extra proud knowing that skilfull teams across all industries were considered for this award."

In addition to winning the SEMrush Nordic Search Awards 2019, Better Collective is also shortlisted for Best In-House Team at the recognized European Search Awards 2019. The ceremony for this award show takes place on June 20th 2019.

Photo: Don't Panic and Axlund Foto

Contacts

CEO: Jesper Søgaard

PR & Outreach Specialist: Morten Kalum +45 2349 1009, mkalum@bettercollective.com

About Better Collective

Better Collective'svision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products. This includes bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, and SmartBets, the odds comparison platform made personal.

Attachment