Cyxtera Continues Global Expansion with New Data Center Capacity in Europe

Expanding presence in Frankfurt, London and Amsterdam to satisfy growing global and regional customer demand

MIAMI, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyxtera Technologies, the secure infrastructure company, today announced at CyxteraCon, its annual user conference, the launch of a new data center in Frankfurt and expanded presence in London to satisfy growing customer demand for the company's secure colocation and infrastructure solutions. The latest deployments, along with a planned expansion in Amsterdam later this year, extends Cyxtera's presence in key European markets while providing customers with the high-caliber expertise and security required in today's changing General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) landscape.

To address the growing demand for Cyxtera's data center services in Europe's largest data center markets, the expansions increase the company's regional footprint to just under 650,000 square feet and 34 megawatts of power. Cyxtera's second Frankfurt data center will help global enterprises expanding into Germany. Meanwhile, the company's expansion in London - the data center hub of the EMEA region - will see an additional 30,000 square feet commissioned in the company's Slough data center campus. Both the new Frankfurt and expanded London data centers are expected to open in July 2019 with Amsterdam later in the year.

"Increasing our presence in London and Frankfurt is key to meeting the growing demand we are seeing from industries including the finance, manufacturing and technology sectors," said Alex Pearson, Senior Vice President for International Sales at Cyxtera. "Europe is a key region for Cyxtera and our customers, so this expansion is a natural progression."

An example of customer demand in Europe is evidenced by Scan, a multi award winning GPU solution provider. Scan is working with Cyxtera to offer an accredited NVIDIA Cloud Service Provider solution in the UK and Europe. "We were searching for a data center provider that could offer the ideal environment to support data intensive workloads such as AI & Deep Learning, GPU-accelerated Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and super-fast storage," said Elan Raja, CEO of Scan. "We selected Cyxtera's London data centers for their ability to meet both Scan's and our customer's strict infrastructure and security requirements and support our rapid growth."

Cyxtera's data centers meet key enterprise and service provider criteria , including:

99.9999 percent power uptime service level agreements

Compliance with SSAE18, SOC-1, SOC-2, ISO 27001 and PCI DSS standards

Access to a rich ecosystem of diverse network service providers

Secure Cabinets and dedicated Secure Cages

Speaking about the momentum the company is enjoying in Europe, Randy Rowland, President of Data Center Services for Cyxtera said: "Enterprises continue to turn to colocation to reduce operating costs and take advantage of the latest technology developments in infrastructure without the risk of losing control or the ability to meet security requirements. The increased demand for cloud and hybrid services is driving technology service providers to consume our data center capacity. Our expansions ensure we continue to operate one of the largest global footprints in the colocation industry and can offer new and existing customers world-class service in major data center markets worldwide."

The news of Cyxtera's growth in Europe follows its March announcement of North American expansion in Silicon Valley , Phoenix , Atlanta , New York Metro and Toronto . To schedule a tour of a Cyxtera data center click here .

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera Technologies combines a worldwide footprint of 50+ best-in-class data centers with a portfolio of modern, cloud- and hybrid-ready security and analytics offerings - providing more than 3,500 enterprises, government agencies and service providers an integrated, secure and cyber-resilient infrastructure platform for critical applications and systems. For more information about Cyxtera visit, http://www.cyxtera.com/ .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/588366/Cyxtera_Logo.jpg