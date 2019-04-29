A new project is in line with the target of the Island Council of Tenerife to cover all electricity demand with renewable energy. The development of electromobility and storage is key to the ambition.From pv magazine Spain. Spain's Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy (IDAE) and the Tenerife Island Council have signed an action protocol for the stronger integration of renewable energy into the island's electric system. The purpose of the protocol is to establish a framework for collaboration between IDAE and Tenerife's Technological and Renewable Energy Institute (ITER), through ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...