Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro announces first quarter 2019 RAS results 29-Apr-2019 / 15:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RusHydro announces first quarter 2019 RAS results April 29, 2019. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces non-consolidated financial results under Russian accounting standards (RAS) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. Key highlights: ? EBITDA - RUB 19,440 mn (-1%); ? Reported net profit - RUB 11,936 mn (-1%); ? Since July 1st 2017, a surcharge to capacity prices in 1 and 2 price zones in order to attain base level of end-user tariffs in the Far East of Russia is reflected in PJSC RusHydro's revenue and operating expenses*. In 1Q19, the surcharge totaled RUB 8,748 mn, in the 1Q18 - RUB 9,554 mn; Adjusted for the surcharge revenue and expenses (here and below in the text) were: ? Revenue - RUB 29,081 mn (-5%); ? Operating expenses - RUB 13,733 mn (-1%). Key financials for 1Q 2019 under RAS (in RUB mn), excluding surcharge 1Q'19 1Q'18 chg Revenue (adj. for surcharge) 29,081 30,452 -5% Operating expenses (adj. for surcharge) (13,733) (13,900) -1% Operating profit 15,348 16,552 -7% EBITDA** 19,440 20,701 -6% Net profit 11,936 12,006 -1% Net profit (adj.)*** 11,930 11,838 1% Revenue In the 1 quarter of 2019, revenue decreased by 5% or RUB 1,371 mn to RUB 29,081 mn as compared to the corresponding period last year due to lower output by HPPs on the background of inflows to major reservoirs returning to levels equal to or below the long-run average. Revenue breakdown (RUB mn) 1Q'19 1Q'18 chg Electricity sales 17,514 19,055 -8% Capacity sales 11,471 11,263 2% Other sales 96 134 -28% TOTAL 29,081 30,452 -5% Operating expenses Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2019 reduced insignificantly (by 1%) and totaled RUB 13,733 mn. The main changes were observed in the following items: ? Purchased electricity and capacity (increase by RUB 281 mn) due to higher day-ahead market prices; ? Property tax (decrease by RUB 346 mn) due to amendments to the Tax code of the Russian Federation affecting property tax, cancelling tax for movable property effective of Jan 1, 2019; ? Rent decreased by RUB 80 mn due to purchase of Gotsatlinskaya HPP and Zaragizhskaya HPP from subsidiaries. Operating expenses breakdown (in RUB mn) 1Q'19 1Q'18 chg Depreciation 4,091 4,149 -1% Purchased electricity and capacity 2,323 2,042 14% Labor expenses, taxes and contributions 1,635 1,671 -2% Property tax 1,496 1,842 -19% Other third-party services 778 814 -4% Power system services: 760 735 3% Repairs & maintenance 498 458 9% Security expenses 438 433 1% Water tax 410 399 3% Rent 407 487 -16% Insurance expenses 401 403 - Other 496 467 -6% TOTAL 13,733 13,900 -1% Profit Operating profit for the first quarter of 2019 decreased 1% as compared to the same period last year and amounted to RUB 11,936 mn. Net profit adjusted for non-cash items increased by 1% and reached RUB 11,930 mn. The difference between the reported and adjusted net profit is attributed mainly to the following non-cash effects: ? loss (net) on reversal of bad debt reserves in the amount of RUB 22 mn; ? gain (net) on reversal of other reserves in the amount of RUB 28 mn. RusHydro's financial position as of March 31, 2019 The Company's total assets increased by RUB 25,983 mn as of March 31, 2019, or 3% against the similar figure as of December 31, 2018, reaching RUB 1,062,790 mn. As of March 31, 2019, total liabilities increased by 8% or RUB 14,048 mn as compared to the similar figure as of December 31, 2018 and amounted RUB 199,590 mn. The Company's debt portfolio increased by 8% as compared to the beginning of the reporting year and reached RUB 159,219 mn. Long-term loans comprise 80% of the total portfolio. The Company's equity in the first quarter of 2019 increased by 1% to RUB 863,142 mn against RUB 851,206 mn as of the beginning of the reporting year. The full financial statements are available on the Company's website at: http://www.eng.rushydro.ru/investors/reports [1] RusHydro Group will announce consolidated 1Q19 IFRS results on June 6, 2019. * In July 2017, the Resolution of the Russian Government No. 895 "On reaching basic rates (tariffs) for electric power (capacity) in the territories of the Far East Federal region (the "Far East")" became effective, under which rates for consumers in the territories of the Far East should be reduced starting from 1 January 2017 to the basic level (RUB 4.00 / kWh). According to the Resolution of the Russian Government No. 1614-r of 28 July 2017, PJSC RusHydro was appointed as the recipient of a premium to the price for capacity provided by the Company in the price zones of the wholesale market under CCS agreements. The premium to the price for capacity is set in order to achieve the basic level of rates (tariffs) for electricity (capacity) planned for the next regulation period in the Far East constituent regions. Within the amounts defined by Resolution No. 1615-r of the Russian Government dated 28 July 2017, the Company translates the collected amounts of margin in the form of free-of-charge targeted contributions to the budgets of the respective regions. The Group companies being guaranteeing suppliers will receive compensation for the shortage of income related to the reduction of rates, through subsidies from the Far East constituent regions. In November 2017, according to the Resolution of the Russian Government No. 2527-r of 15 November 2017 the rate for consumers in the territories of the Far East basic was set at RUB 4.30 / kWh. ** EBITDA calculated as gross profit before depreciation. *** Net profit adjusted for the mark-to-market revaluation of listed equity stakes, reserves for financial investment impairment, assets and potentially uncollectible accounts receivable, contingencies This indicator is not reported in the official financial statements under RAS and has been calculated and put into the press release for reference. *** About RusHydro RusHydro Group is one of Russia's largest generating companies. RusHydro is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The company also manages a number of R&D, engineering and electricity retail companies. Group's thermal assets are operated by subsidiary - RAO Energy System of East in the Far East of Russia. Total electricity generation capacity of the Group is 39.4 GW, heat capacity - 18.9 thousand GCal/h. Russian Federation owns 60.56% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the MICEX and RTS stock exchanges. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (800) 333 8000 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 8415 EQS News ID: 804693 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2019 09:20 ET (13:20 GMT)