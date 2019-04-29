Symphony Talent: SYMPHONY TALENT RECOGNIZED FOR ROBUST TALENT MARKETING TECHNOLOGY

Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessment

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019, a leading Talent Marketing solutions provider, was recently recognized as a "Major Player" in three IDC MarketScape reports on Talent Acquisition software.* This is the second consecutive placement in the Major Players category in the IDC MarketScape.



The IDC MarketScapes analyzed and evaluated providers supporting applicant tracking systems.



"From Hodes' industry-leading recruitment marketing and branding services to XCloud's data-driven media optimization capabilities, Symphony Talent's extended suite of talent acquisition solutions is one of the most robust in the market," said Kyle Lagunas, Research Manager for Emerging Trends and Technologies at IDC. "Their ability to take client or industry feedback and turn ideas into product is unparalleled in this space."



Symphony Talent's momentum and expansion of its global reach and product footprint is fueled by its collaboration with Google Cloud Talent Solution, integration capabilities with the industry's enterprise Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), including Workday, Taleo, Infor Talent Science (Lawson), and Kenexa, as well as industry award recognitions for Symphony Talent's creative and employer brand transformations for its clients, product innovation and leadership.



"We believe our consecutive recognition by IDCMarketScape validates our data-driven strategy and that brands can continue to rely on Symphony Talent to optimize their employer brand and personalize their candidate, employee and recruiter journeys," said Roopesh Nair, President and CEO, Symphony Talent. "We will persistently challenge ourselves to meet the digitally transforming expectations of our clients and talent as we pursue future innovations and partnerships."



About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is redefining how brands and talent connect by applying data-driven consumer marketing best practices to talent marketing. Symphony Talent is the only talent marketing solutions provider that combines award-winning creative (Hodes) and award-winning marketing technology (XCloud) to deliver seamless, personalized experiences for candidates, employees and recruiters. Companies such as Northwell Health, Chili's, Advantage EZ Rent-A-Car, UCLA Health, Mars, Sky, Unilever and UnitedHealth Group rely on Symphony Talent to power their employer branding, employer reputation and talent acquisition efforts. For more information, visit: www.symphonytalent.com or follow us on Twitter, @SymphonyTalent_.



About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures vendor product, go-to-market and business execution in the short-term. The Strategy score measures alignment of vendor strategies with customer requirements in a 3-5-year timeframe.



*Sources:

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide and US Modern Talent Acquisition Suites for Large Enterprise 2019 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US45016419, April 2019).

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide and US Modern Talent Acquisition Suites for Medium Enterprise 2019 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US45018519, April 2019).

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide and US Modern Talent Acquisition Suites for SMB Enterprise 2019 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US45020719, April 2019).

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Talent Acquisition Systems 2017 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US41542217, September 2017)

