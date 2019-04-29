The Industry Advisory Board (IAB) of the United States National Science Foundation (NSF) Center for Cloud and Autonomic Computing (CAC) has appointed BPU Holdings (BPU) CTO Carlos Art Nevarez as Chair to drive technology innovations for the CAC

Earlier this month, the NSF CAC Center appointed BPU Chief Technology Officer, Carlos Art Nevarez, to chair their Industry Advisory Board.

Carlos Art Nevarez, CTO for BPU Holdings (Photo: Business Wire)

IAB members represent the interests of their organizations within the Center. As Chair of the IAB representing BPU, Nevarez' responsibilities include reviewing and evaluating prospective and current research projects amongst CAC members. Additionally, he serves as BPU's strategic representative for information technology being developed within the Center. In the United States, there are more than 75 Industry-University Cooperative Research Centers (I/UCRC) that are distributed over 225 university sites, and populated by more than 876 industry and government members. Nevarez is chairing the Advisory Board for the CAC, which is one of 24 centers in the areas of IT, communication and computing.

Carlos Art Nevarez states, "As Chair of the IAB, BPU Holdings gets the opportunity to help shape the CAC projects along with other industry leaders such as Dell, Raytheon and the Department of Defense agencies that are members of the NSF CAC center. It is both an honor and responsibility to help steer projects that are not only academically challenging, but commercially viable." He further adds, "I'm grateful to have Dr. Salim Hariri and Allan Sill, who are co-directors of the Center, to help me bring my experience to bear in such relevant and important research as the CAC is currently leading

Dr. Hariri, Full Professor in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department of the College of Engineering at the University of Arizona and Co-founder of Seva Technology, adds, "We've seen significant progress in our center's project that focuses on Artificial Emotional Intelligence (AEI). With Carlos' expertise and knowledge in the fields, we are able to demonstrate the successful use of AEI technology in healthcare. He understands both sides of architectural tech-building and commercialization of unique products that align with the NSF CAC's goals. We're happy to have him on board

CAC Chairs elected from the IAB membership play an active role in recruiting new members, stimulating interest in projects and ensuring fluid communication between the IAB, CAC Sites and Center Directors. BPU Holdings is recognized as a Global leader in Artificial Emotional Intelligence technology, building key strategic partnerships amongst the members of the NSF, I/UCRC, CAC and now actively expanding to other institutions as part of their Academic/Industry Outreach Program. The company will enhance the intellectual capacity of the engineering and science workforce through the integration of research and education institutions into their AEI framework.

About BPU Holdings

BPU Holdings is dedicated to generating the first Artificial Emotional Intelligent (AEI) Framework. Artificial Intelligence (AI) emulates how people think AEI emulates how people feel. AEI technology advances the human condition by providing rigorous tools to improve emotional intelligence. BPU gives back. Our acronym translates to 'Bae-Pum' in Korean, which means "to giveaway." We strive to do exactly that as we have set our company articles to allocate 30% of our company's profit to the public good.

