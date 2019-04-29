sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Dividend Declaration - sterling rate

PR Newswire

London, April 29

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Dividend - exchange rate

The Company confirms that further to the announcement made on 19 March 2019 of a dividend of 23.7 US cents per ordinary share payable on 16 May 2019 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on Friday, 26 April 2019, the exchange rate to be used to convert the dividend payment from US dollars to UK Sterling (for those shareholders who did not elect to receive payment in US dollars) will be US$1.2935:GB£1.00 (based on the exchange rate on Friday, 26 April 2019).

Accordingly, the UK Sterling amount of dividend payable on 16 May 2019 will be 18.3224 pence (£0.183224) per share.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre, Company Secretary


