sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,085  Euro		+0,26
+1,55 %
WKN: 850857 ISIN: DK0010274414 Ticker-Symbol: DSN 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,43
17,466
16:38
17,44
17,46
16:38
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S
DANSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DANSKE BANK A/S17,085+1,55 %