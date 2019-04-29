The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 1 May 2019. ISIN: DK0010274414 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Bank ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 895,953,621 shares (DKK 8,959,536,210) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 33,769,000 shares (DKK 337,690,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 862,184,621 shares (DKK 8,621,846,210) ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DANSKE ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 1586 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=722067