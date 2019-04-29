The independent power producer now has 1.6 GW of operational solar assets. Other recently commissioned Azure projects include the final phase of a 260 MW solar project in Gujarat and a 100 MW facility in Karnataka.From pv magazine India. Independent power producer Azure Power has commissioned a 150 MW solar power plant at the Bhadla Solar Park in Rajasthan. The capacity will be the first phase of 200 MW allocated to Azure by the Solar Energy Corporation of India which will act as offtaker for the power generated at a tariff of Rs2.48/kWh ($0.036) for 25 years. With the new project included, Azure ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...