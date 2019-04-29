A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latestenterprise data management engagementfor a well-known industrial and manufacturing client based out of the United States. During the course of this engagement, our data analytics experts delved into the intricacies of the client's challenges to better understand and find pragmatic ways to tackle them.

The industrial and manufacturing sector is facing major transformations owing to the ever-growing need to enhance compliance, risk management, operating efficiencies, and client relationships. These transformations have given rise to several challenges within this sector. Today, enterprise data management has been pushed to the forefront owing to the ever-growing need to leverage data in crucial decision making. A well-structured enterprise data management system helps businesses to bring all these functionalities under one umbrella, holding the responsibility to establish standards of conformity, data integrity, and reliability.

The Business Problem:The client, a leading supplier and manufacturer of industrial equipment, screw couplings, and gears wanted to adopt new technologies to sharpen their data management capabilities and gain a leading edge. A siloed data management system resulted in several predicaments that hindered the client's market expansion efforts.

"Many of today's data management challenges faced by players in the industrial and manufacturing sector can be addressed by adopting a structured approach to enterprise data management," says a data management expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedThe enterprise data management experts at Quantzig adopted a comprehensive three-phased approach to address the challenges faced by the client. The solutions offered empowered the client to effectively analyze and manage the different datasets by implementing a structured data management strategy.

Quantzig's enterprise data management solutions helped the client to:

Improve sales forecasting accuracy by 25%

Visualize data on a variety of graphs, charts, and tables using interactive dashboards

Quantzig's enterprise data management solutions offered predictive insights on:

Improving operational excellence using enterprise data management frameworks

Understanding the business objectives

