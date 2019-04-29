A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest SWOT analysis engagement for an e-commerce firm. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to take advantage of emerging opportunities and increase their online sales by 44%. Also, the study highlights how the client was able to capitalize on new market opportunities before their competitors with Infiniti's SWOT analysis solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190429005549/en/

SWOT analysis engagement for an e-commerce firm (Graphic: Business Wire)

The recent advancements in technologies in the e-commerce sector have made it easier for companies to keep track of competitors' activities and the latest market events. Also, these transformations have made it imperative for companies in the e-commerce sector to innovate and respond to market changes, while complying with market requirements and maintaining ethical business practices. Therefore, e-commerce companies are partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to examine their internal strengths and weaknesses, opportunities for growth, and mitigate threats.

To succeed in today's competitive market place, companies are required to respond to the ongoing market changes at a much faster pace. Request a FREE brochure to learn more about our services portfolio and on how it will help you succeed in today's competitive market.

The business challenge:The client is an e-commerce firm based out of Ireland. The client was facing difficulties in expanding their business operations due to rapid market changes, competitors' new strategies, and changing governmental policies. Also, the company's inability to identify potential threats and opportunities in the market prevented them from creating and marketing attractive products. The client, therefore, approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering SWOT analysis solution. With Infiniti's SWOT analysis solution, the client wanted to examine their strengths and weaknesses and develop strategies for business expansion.

Complex business issues require more in-depth research and thorough analysis before the decision-making process. Request a free proposal to know how our SWOT analysis solution will help you in making knowledgeable business decisions.

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research conducted a detailed analysis of the business environment of the client. With Infiniti's SWOT analysis solution, the client was able to identify potential threats and market opportunities. This helped them allocate their resources profitably. Also, with Infiniti's SWOT analysis solution, the client was able to gain a fair knowledge of all the available market opportunities. This subsequently helped the e-commerce firm leverage opportunities to the maximum advantage and enhance their online sales rate by 44%.

Infiniti's SWOT analysis solution helped the client to:

Examine potential market threats and address them

Expand their business operations

Wondering how your business can benefit from our SWOT solution? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti's SWOT analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Taking advantage of all the potential market opportunities

Identifying well-performing areas of business and examining weaknesses

Interested in achieving high growth for your business? Get in touch with us to know how our SWOT analysis solution can help.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190429005549/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us