Award-winning Agency, Absolute Digital Media, Secure Another Accolade at the Drum Search Awards 2019

CHELMSFORD, England, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolute Digital Media have secured yet another award for their trophy cabinet with a win at this year's Drum Search Awards, awarded the best use of search in the Finance and Professional Services category for their work with short term loan lender, Uncle Buck. Having already secured a win for Best Use of Search in Finance at the UK Search Awards in November, it's been a successful few months for the partnership.

Absolute Digital Media have been working with Uncle Buck for some time now, producing and maintaining innovative and tailored strategies across a number of services. Through technical audits and resulting recommendations, an on and off-site content marketing strategy designed to build authority and regular audits to ensure they enhance their online presence at every opportunity, the full-service digital marketing agency has helped position Uncle Buck as leaders in their industry.

The strategy has produced some incredible results, not least including 105.17% rise in new users on the site, as well as a 76.64% rise in top three positions across Google's SERPs. This rise includes position one for two of the most competitive keywords in the personal finance industry, payday loans and same day loans. The strategy takes into account algorithm changes and industry trends, adapting their campaigns to maintain and improve their position online and in the industry.

Speaking of Absolute Digital Media's work, Uncle Buck's Marketing Manager said:

"Absolute Digital Media have continually pushed to ensure that Uncle Buck is at the forefront of our industry while providing us with assistance across all areas of digital… The team are friendly and approachable while always being available for a call or email should we need them. We look forward to continuing to work with Absolute in the future."

Commenting on the award, Ben Austin, CEO at Absolute Digital Media, said:

"This award is a true celebration of all that we've achieved alongside Uncle Buck. We're proud of the results we've earned for Uncle Buck, and this award offers us the opportunity to celebrate alongside them. We're eager to see just what the future holds for our partnership and are already working to enhance and improve their campaign for the future."

The Drum Search Awards are some of the most prestigious in the search industry, offering a celebration of the best individuals and companies within the industry. Each entry is subject to a two-step judging process, judged by some of the most influential and knowledgeable experts in the industry. They judge each application on strategic thinking, innovation, effectiveness and the tangible results to determine the nominees, before coming together to discuss the finalists in more depth and ultimately decide the winner.

This year's awards took place on the 4th April at the Marriott Grosvenor Square Hotel in London.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/879021/The_Drum_Winner_Logo.jpg)

For more information regarding Absolute Digital Media or their services, get in touch with the team on +44(0)800-088-6000.