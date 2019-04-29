Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema Annual Report 2018 29-Apr-2019 / 18:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 29 April 2019 Sistema Annual Report 2018 Moscow, 29 April 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "the Group") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly-traded diversified holding company, announces that its Annual Report for 2018, which includes the audited IFRS financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2018, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [1]. The report is also available on the Company's website at http://www.sistema.com/investors-shareholders/presentations-and-annual-repor ts/ [2]. *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [3] or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2018 was RUB 777.4 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.5 trn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com [4]. The Company is not an investment company, and is not and will not be registered as such, under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940. Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Sistema. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. In addition, there is no assurance that the new contracts entered into by our subsidiaries referenced above will be completed on the terms contained therein or at all. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to Sistema and its operations. Attachment Document title: Sistema PJSFC Annual Report 2018 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=TDGFVPSERJ [5] ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: ACS TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 8419 EQS News ID: 804809 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=804809&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5f370d47bc9f448eed8baeb1bff20c2a&application_id=804809&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=804809&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6e566001103bf8b2bd1a5427ea3e04fe&application_id=804809&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ecb97512eb3fbbac1574418e0cd934ec&application_id=804809&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

