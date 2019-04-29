Regulatory News:

The LUMIBIRD Group (Paris:LBIRD), the European leader for laser technologies, is reporting 2019 first-quarter revenues of €24.2m. Compared with the first quarter of 2018, which was characterized by a gradual ramping up of business, growth came to 35.2%. The three strategic business lines Lidar, Defense and Medical are delivering strong growth in value. The development of the Industrial and Scientific business, which is more resilient, factors in recurring seasonality effects.

Consolidated revenues (unaudited) Revenues (€m) 2018(1) 2019 Change First quarter 17.9 24.2 +35.2% Of which Industrial and Scientific 5.5 5.6 +0.2% Lidar Sensors 2.2 4.2 +93% Defense Space 2.9 6.2 +111% Medical 7.2 8.2 +13.8%

(1) Compared with the figures published one year ago, the segmentation of the activities has been reviewed to reintegrate the activities relating to the military and space sectors into the Defense division. These were previously included in the Industrial and Scientific division and, to a lesser extent, the Lidar Sensors division.

The Lumibird Group's consolidated revenues climbed to €24.2m for the first quarter of 2019, with year-on-year growth of 35.2% (33.9% at constant exchange rates).

This progress is partly linked to a favorable basis for comparison, with 2018 first-quarter revenues that did not yet reflect the full impact of the Group's dynamic growth. It also takes into account seasonality effects, primarily for the Industrial and Scientific business. It shows the very robust development of the strategic activities, Lidar Sensors (+€2.0m +93%) and the Defense Space business (+€3.3m +111%), which are both benefiting from very strong order books, as well as growing and adapted production capabilities. The Medical division, which is also strategic, recorded year-on-year revenue growth of €1m (+13.8%), thanks to the gradual ramping up of sales for the new products launched in 2018.

This good start confirms the Group's ambitious objectives for organic growth on its key markets, on which Lumibird is positioned as a technological, industrial and commercial leader with a view to capitalizing on strong demand.

The Group is able to confirm its strategic targets for 2021, with revenues of €150m (excluding external growth) and an EBITDA margin of over 20%.

Next date: H1 2019 revenues on July 29, 2019 after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 500 employees and over €100 million of revenues and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 LBIRD www.lumibird.com

