Announcement from Jetpak Top Holding AB's (publ) Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting ("AGM") of Jetpak Top Holding AB ("Jetpak" or the "Company") was held today on 29 April 2019 and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet in Jetpak and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet.

Allocation of profit

The AGM resolved that no dividend would be paid to the shareholders and that the previously accrued results, including the share premium account and year result, in total SEK 229,954,011, would be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The board of directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2018.

Election of the board of directors, auditor and remuneration

The AGM resolved that the board of directors shall comprise five directors and no deputy directors, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal. The AGM resolved that the number of auditors shall be one registered audit firm.

It was further resolved that the he remuneration is to be SEK 1,845,000 in total, including remuneration for committee work (SEK 900,000 previous year, when Henrik Bonnerup did not receive any remuneration), and shall be paid to the board of directors and the members of the established committees in the following amounts:

SEK 250,000 (SEK 500,000) for each of the non-employed directors and SEK 500,000 (SEK 500,000) to the chairman provided that the chair is not an employee;

for each of the non-employed directors and to the chairman provided that the chair is not an employee; SEK 40,000 (SEK 0) for each of the non-employed members of the remuneration committee and SEK 80,000 (SEK 0) to the chairman of the committee who is not also an employee; and

for each of the non-employed members of the remuneration committee and to the chairman of the committee who is not also an employee; and SEK 75,000 (SEK 0) for each of the non-employed members of the audit committee and SEK 150,000 (SEK 0) to the chairman of the committee who is not also an employee.

It was further resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Henrik Bonnerup, John Dueholm and Christian Høy were re-elected as directors of the board. Lone Møller Olsen and Shaun Heelan were elected as new directors. John Dueholm was re-elected as chairman of the board.

Deloitte was elected as the Company auditor. Deloitte AB has announced that Jonas Ståhlberg will continue to act as main responsible auditor.

Principles for appointment of the nomination committee

It was resolved to adopt principles for appointment of a nomination committee in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal.

Guidelines for the determination of remuneration to senior executives

It was resolved to adopt guidelines for the determination of remuneration to senior executives in accordance with the board of directors' proposal.

Authorization for the board to issue shares, convertibles and/or warrants

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board, on one or more occasions, with or without preferential rights for shareholders, to issue in total a maximum of shares, warrants and/or convertibles, with the right to subscribe and convert to ordinary shares, respectively, in the Company, corresponding to not more than 10 percent of the share capital of the Company after dilution based on the number of shares at the time of the annual general meeting, to be paid in cash, by set-off or in-kind.

The purpose for the board to resolve on issuances with deviation from the shareholders preferential rights in accordance with the above is primarily for the purpose to raise new capital to increase flexibility of the Company or in connection with acquisitions.

Issuances of new shares under the authorization shall be made on customary terms and conditions based on current market conditions.

Resolution regarding incentive program for employees

At the AGM, after informal contacts with major shareholders, the board of directors resolved to withdraw its proposal regarding an incentive program through issuance of a maximum of 300,000 warrants.

For further details regarding the resolutions set out above refer to the complete proposal in the notice available at the Company's website, www.jetpakgroup.com.

