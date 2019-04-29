A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest customer satisfaction engagement for a leading retailer.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a renowned retailer based out of Norway to proactively understand their own strengths and weaknesses from the customers' perspective and address customer concerns.

The Business ProblemThe client, a leading retail company based out of Norway, faced several predicaments due to their inability to monitor and track customer journeys. The client's operations are spread globally, with more than 15 stores located in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and the United States. With the expansion of business in the new market, the client started facing several challenges such as dipping customer retention rates, anticipating changing customer expectations and needs, and a decrease in customer loyalty towards the brand.

The Solution OfferedGiven the complexity of the situation, the experts at Quantzig adopted a holistic approach that revolved around conducting and analyzing the data generated from customer surveys. This helped the client to proactively understand their own strengths and weaknesses from the customers' perspective and address customer concerns. As a result, customer retention rates improved by 2x. Additionally, the experts created an interactive and customized dashboard to help the client's marketing and sales team gain better insights into the data generated by customer experience surveys.

Quantzig's customer satisfaction solutions helped the client to:

Gain a better understanding of its diverse customer segments

Improve the customer satisfaction score by offering deeper insights into customer expectations

Quantzig's customer satisfaction solutions offered predictive insights on:

Improve business performance by enhancing customer service in real-time

Build a customer-focused attitude across different channels of the organization

