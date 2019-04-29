sprite-preloader
Change in Company's Own Shares

HELSINKI, Finland, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ

Stock Exchange Announcement

29.04.2019 at 18:35 hrs




REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES




Date:

29.04.2019

Exchange transaction:

Buy



Share class

CTY1S

Amount, shares

15 000

Average price/share, EUR

9,2277

Total price, EUR

138 415,50



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after

the completion of transactions: 32 837 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation




EVLI BANK PLC






Lauri Vehkaluoto




Further Enquiries:




IR and Communications Director, Mikko Pohjala

Tel. +358 40 838 0709


mikko.pohjala@citycon.com


This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/change-in-company-s-own-shares,c2799824

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/2799824/bc8cf6ad6cf5f344.xlsx

CTY1S FH 29 4 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire