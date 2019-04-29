HELSINKI, Finland, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement 29.04.2019 at 18:35 hrs





REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES





Date: 29.04.2019 Exchange transaction: Buy



Share class CTY1S Amount, shares 15 000 Average price/share, EUR 9,2277 Total price, EUR 138 415,50



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 32 837 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation





EVLI BANK PLC









Lauri Vehkaluoto





Further Enquiries:





IR and Communications Director, Mikko Pohjala Tel. +358 40 838 0709

mikko.pohjala@citycon.com



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/change-in-company-s-own-shares,c2799824

The following files are available for download: