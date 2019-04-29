sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

72,30 Euro		+1,85
+2,63 %
WKN: A0DNAY ISIN: DE000A0DNAY5 Ticker-Symbol: ACX 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BET-AT-HOME.COM AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BET-AT-HOME.COM AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,64
72,94
19:50
72,65
72,95
19:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BET-AT-HOME.COM AG
BET-AT-HOME.COM AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BET-AT-HOME.COM AG72,30+2,63 %