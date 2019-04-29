SAP Concur Taps Jim Lucier, Chief Revenue Officer for North America and Chief Services Officer, to Lead Business Through Next Stage of Growth

BELLEVUE, Washington, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP Concur, the world's leading provider of integrated travel, expense, and invoice management solutions, today announced the appointment of Jim Lucier as president.

A long-time veteran of SAP Concur, Jim Lucier will take on the top leadership post and continue to lead best-in-class experiences for business travelers, travel managers and finance leaders around the world. Jim Lucier, SAP Concur's former Chief Revenue Officer for North America and Chief Services Officer, will fully transition to the position on July 1, 2019, driving SAP Concur's continued growth of travel, expense and invoice solutions for customers worldwide.

After 17 years with the company, Mike Eberhard made the decision to retire earlier this year. Eberhard has served as president of SAP Concur since October 2016, following SAP's acquisition of the company. During his tenure, Eberhard played a pivotal role in helping lead the organization through some of its most significant growth - globally and alongside SAP. Over the next three months, Eberhard will transition his role over to Jim Lucier. After July 1, 2019, Eberhard will support SAP Concur as an advisor.

"SAP Concur will continue to drive its aggressive strategy to help companies of all sizes better manage spend," said Mike Eberhard, SAP Concur president. "I can't think of anyone better equipped than Jim to lead SAP Concur in its next phase of innovation and expansion."

Another SAP Concur veteran and former GM and SVP, Global SMB, Christal Bemont, has been promoted to lead global sales for the company. She will serve as chief revenue officer, reporting into Mike Eberhard until the leadership transition in July.

Barry Padgett, former president of SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass has taken on a larger role as president of SAP Intelligent Spend Group, comprised of SAP Ariba, SAP Fieldglass and SAP Concur. In this role, Barry will drive SAP's work to provide customers the ability to manage three primary categories of supplier spending, centralizing all of this spending across all of these sources and all of these suppliers in one place. SAP, with its Ariba (procurement), Concur (travel, expense and invoice), and Fieldglass (workforce management) solutions, is the only vendor that can bring this level of visibility and control to organizations around the world.

"Having worked closely with Mike, Jim and Christal at SAP Concur, the wealth of knowledge, experience and passion they have for serving our customers are unmatched and are hallmarks of their leadership," said Barry Padgett, SAP Intelligent Spend Group president. "I want to personally thank Mike for all he's done to set SAP Concur up for continued global success."

Lucier joined SAP Concur in 2008 and has held a series of executive roles, including GM for the Federal Government Business unit, Chief Services Officer, overseeing the Services, Support and Customer Experience teams, and most recently expanded his responsibilities with the appointment to Chief Revenue Officer, North America.

"Customers are under increasing pressures to optimize company spend across all sources and categories as they respond to the demands of a fast-moving digital and global economy," Lucier said. "I'm thrilled about the opportunity to continue to work alongside, Barry, Christal and Mike as we address these pressing customer challenges and continue to grow our business."

About SAP Concur

SAP Concur is the world's leading provider of integrated travel, expense, and invoice management solutions, driven by a relentless pursuit to simplify and automate these everyday processes. With SAP Concur, a top-rated app guides employees through every trip, charges are effortlessly populated into expense reports, and invoice approvals are automated. By integrating near real-time data and using AI to audit 100% of transactions, businesses can see exactly what they're spending without worrying about blind spots in the budget. SAP Concur eliminates yesterday's tedious tasks, makes today's work easier, and helps businesses run at their best every day. Learn more at concur.com or the SAP Concur blog.

Media Contact:

Michelle Craig

concurpr@sap.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/244773/concur___logo.jpg