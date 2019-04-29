FUTUREN: FUTUREN publishes its 2018 Annual Financial Report

FUTUREN has made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) its 2018 Annual Financial Report.
This document may be consulted in French on FUTUREN's website www.futuren-group.com/en/finance/rapports-financiers.
About FUTUREN
FUTUREN is a group active in the field of wind energy, present throughout the entire wind value chain. The Group develops, builds and owns wind farms in four countries: France, Germany, Morocco and Italy. In total, the Group manages 648 MW for its own account and for third parties.
CONTACT
|Elodie Fiorini
Group Chief Financial Officer
|Tél: +33 (0)4 42 906 596
e.fiorini@futuren-group.com
French Société anonyme (public limited company with Board of Directors) with a share capital of €27,777,658.70
Registered office: Cœur Défense - 100, esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92932 Paris La Défense - France
Administrative address: Europarc de Pichaury - Bât. B9 - 1330, avenue JRGG de la Lauzière - BP 80199 - 13795 Aix-en-Provence Cedex 3 - France
Tel: +33 (0)4 42 904 904 - Fax: +33 (0)4 42 904 905 - www.futuren-group.com
The stock is listed on the compartment B of Euronext Paris, symbol: FTRN.
