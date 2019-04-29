Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 1Q19 BRSA Unconsolidated Financials 29-Apr-2019 / 16:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Please find BRSA Unconsolidated Financial Statements dated 31 December 2018 attached. Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantiinvestorrelations.com [1] to access BRSA Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 December 2018. Attachment Document title: 1Q19 BRSA Unconsolidated Financials Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=BIWWIVHFVM [2] ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: QRF TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8423 EQS News ID: 804857 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=595ef4909981a1f1a77eaa7d6eb493a3&application_id=804857&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=75ca43e903486cb097e2f0ff5f0f58de&application_id=804857&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2019 11:48 ET (15:48 GMT)