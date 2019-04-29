Press Release

Brussels, 29th of April 2019



Orange Belgium takes over ICT integrator BKM

and reinforces its B2B activity

Today Orange Belgium and the shareholders of Upsize NV signed an agreement related to the acquisition Upsize NV and its subsidiary companies BKM NV and CC@PS. With this acquisition, Orange Belgium will extend its B2B offering with BKM's Unified Communications & Collaboration and ICT solutions, and answer to a growing demand of its B2B customers for a single connectivity and ICT provider. The acquisition will be submitted to the Belgian Competition Authority for approval, before finalizing the transaction.

BKM is a nationwide ICT integrator, with a solid track-record in the SME and CMA markets in Belgium. BKM offers high-quality ICT solutions in 4 separate areas of expertise: Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) solutions, IT & security solutions, Document & Visual solutions and Connectivity solutions. Moreover, BKM is a pioneer in cloud UCC solutions. Over the last 25 years, BKM has become a reliable reference in the B2B market. In 2018, the company generated €43m pro-forma revenues.

For Orange Belgium, this acquisition carries an enterprise value of €52.4m and represents a unique opportunity to extend its connectivity solutions portfolio and enrich its B2B offering. The combination of Orange Belgium's connectivity network and BKM's ICT network will enable Orange Belgium's and BKM's customers to benefit from a one-stop-shop ecosystem. With this acquisition, Orange Belgium will welcome 230 team members with high-skilled ICT profiles.

Michaël Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium, explains: "I am delighted to welcome the BKM teams within the Orange family. Following up on our B2B strategic ambitions, this acquisition will allow us to enhance our B2B offers and services to both Orange Belgium's and BKM's customers. Together, we will further challenge the ICT and connectivity markets, and leverage cross-selling opportunities."

Bart Soetaers, CEO of BKM, confirms: "I am convinced BKM's and Orange Belgium's complementarity will enable us to guide our customers through their digital journey with a complete ICT offering, in the SME as well as in the corporate segment. Moreover, BKM joins a strong telecom player and a strong brand. Both strengths will help us to realize our common growth ambitions. For the BKM staff members, this acquisition represents a unique opportunity to further evolve within the Orange family."

Werner De Laet, Chief Enterprise Officer Orange Belgium: "With the acquisition of BKM, we strengthen our product portfolio to help our B2B customers in their strategic data journey. In addition, the entrepreneurial spirit of BKM fits perfectly with the bold challenger position of Orange Belgium in the enterprise market."

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is a leading telecommunications operator on the Belgian market with over 3 million customers; Orange is also active in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunications services, internet and TV to private clients as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders in telecommunications services for enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.be or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.

Investor contact Press contact

About BKM

Founded in 1994 by Bart Soetaers and Marc Max, BKM is a Belgian provider of quality ICT solutions in 4 separate areas of expertise in cloud or on premise: Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) solutions; IT & Security solutions; Document & Visual solutions; and Connectivity solutions. BKM works according to the one-stop-shop principle. Over the last 25 years, they have built a reliable reputation within the market. BKM guides customers throughout their digital journey and, in turn, eliminates ICT-related challenges. With offices in Hasselt, Brussels, Ghent, Westrozebeke, BKM's 230 specialists staff have the experience and expertise to provide the best service to 16,000 customers on a daily basis. Also with Data Unit | Member of BKM, they've added a reliable and valuable player with proven expertise in cyber security, network & wifi solutions for the SME and corporate market.

BKM is led by Bart Soetaers (Managing Director), Marc Max (Finance Director), Björn Van Beeck (Project Director), Frédéric Michils (Sales & Marketing Director) and Bart Colson (Operations Director).

Press contact

