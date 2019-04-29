Regulatory News:
Cerenis Therapeutics (Paris:CEREN):
CERENIS Therapeutics (FR0012616852 CEREN PEA-PME eligible), an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for treating cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as new HDL-based vectors for targeted drug delivery in the field of oncology and immuno-oncology, today announces the filing of its 2018 Registration Document under the number D.19-0432.
The document is available, free of charge, at the Company's headquarters (33-43 avenue Georges Pompidou Bât D, 31130 Balma), and online on the website of the French Market Authorities (www.amf-france.org) and also on the Cerenis website (www.cerenis.com).
The following documents are integrated in the 2018 Registration Document:
- Report on corporate governance
- 2018 Financial Annual Report.
Financial calendar:
Cash position and revenue for Q2 2019: July 25, 2019
About CERENIS
Founded in 2005, Cerenis Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies. Cerenis' expertise has translated into a rich portfolio of programs for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as a HDL targeted drug delivery platform in oncology, more specifically in immuno-oncology and chemotherapy.
