Cerenis Therapeutics (Paris:CEREN):

CERENIS Therapeutics (FR0012616852 CEREN PEA-PME eligible), an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for treating cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as new HDL-based vectors for targeted drug delivery in the field of oncology and immuno-oncology, today announces the filing of its 2018 Registration Document under the number D.19-0432.

The document is available, free of charge, at the Company's headquarters (33-43 avenue Georges Pompidou Bât D, 31130 Balma), and online on the website of the French Market Authorities (www.amf-france.org) and also on the Cerenis website (www.cerenis.com).

The following documents are integrated in the 2018 Registration Document:

Report on corporate governance

2018 Financial Annual Report.

Financial calendar:

Cash position and revenue for Q2 2019: July 25, 2019

About CERENIS

Founded in 2005, Cerenis Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies. Cerenis' expertise has translated into a rich portfolio of programs for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as a HDL targeted drug delivery platform in oncology, more specifically in immuno-oncology and chemotherapy.

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

cerenis@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

cerenis@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98