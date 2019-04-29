Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Paris:GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis and Type 1 diabetes, publishes its 2018 Registration Document, in English, which has been filed on April 29, 2018 under nr. R.19-017 with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)".

This document is available to the public free of charge, as provided for in applicable legislation, and may be viewed and downloaded on the Company's website www.geneuro.com

The 2018 Registration Document includes the annual financial report, the auditors' reports and information about fees paid to statutory auditors, as well as the resolutions submitted to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of May 24, 2019.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and Type 1 Diabetes, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has 27 employees and rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology. For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

