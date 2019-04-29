ASG Legal: Fort Walton Beach Lawyers Secure Release of Abused Animals

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2019 / Fort Walton Beach, FL based law firm ASG Legal is pleased to announce that Jay Patel and Kyle Bauman, two of the firms' attorneys, were able to help the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society, Inc. (PAWS) gain custody of abused animals.

Over 100 animals were seized from Danny's Doghouse, where they were found living in very unpleasant conditions. It is estimated that about 80 dogs were taken to PAWS, along with a number of birds, cats, squirrels, and an opossum. The legal team, led by Patel and Bauman, secured the permanent release and relinquishment of these 80 animals from Danny's Doghouse and its managing member Richard Rack, having been exposed for the inhumane and cruel conditions the animals were forced to live in.

PAWS and ASG continue to work tirelessly to ensure the release of the remaining animals, so that they can spend the rest of their lives in comfortable homes where they will be loved and cared for. Because this cause was so personal for them, Patel and Bauman agreed to do the work "pro bono." Animal lovers will be pleased to learn that many of the animals that PAWS gained permanent custody of will soon be available for adoption.

PAWS would like to thank the community and Alaqua Animal Refuge for the support during the whole ordeal, an official from the organization stated, "The community's continued support helps to ensure that each animal receives the love and care they require and deserve."

Jay Patel, one of the two attorneys currently helping PAWS, is a former prosecutor and law enforcement officer with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Patel spent nearly four years working at the State Attorney's Office, where he prosecuted thousands of crimes. He has achieved success in criminal cases before a judge and jury multiple times, and his practice is primarily focused on Litigation and Criminal Defense. Patel and his family moved to the area in the 1990s and his experiences growing up taught him many aspects of business, giving him a strong work ethic that he believes to be one of his most important characteristics. His education and his upbringing in the local neighborhood also contribute to his unique perspective every time he takes on a new case.

The second of the two lawyers currently involved in trying to free the animals is lifelong resident of Fort Walton Beach, Kyle Bauman. Part of a family that is widely considered one of the area's pioneers, Bauman graduated from Choctawhatchee High School in 2007, attended the Florida State University on an academic scholarship, and graduated Summa Cum Laude earning dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Criminology and Psychology, before going on to attend the Florida State University College of Law. He currently has a general legal practice concentrating on commercial and business law and litigation, local government law, appeals, creditor and debtor rights, debt collection, personal injury law, and real estate law. Bauman currently serves as the City Attorney for the City of Destin and the City of Laurel Hill.

With the aid of Jay Patel and Kyle Bauman, PAWS hopes to continue working within the community, fighting for the welfare of abused animals.

