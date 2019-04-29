Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Petro Welt Technologies AG /
Release of Financial Reports
Petro Welt Technologies AG (AT): Release of a Financial report
2019-04-29 / 19:51
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Petro Welt Technologies AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report
is immediately available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG German:
https://www.pewete.com/de/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2019/04/20190429_PEWETE
_2018_DT_JFB.pdf English:
https://www.pewete.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/20190429_PEWETE_2018_EN_AR
-1.pdf
2019-04-29 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Petro Welt Technologies AG
Kärntner Ring 11-13
1010 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.pewete.com
End of News DGAP News Service
804949 2019-04-29
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresApril 29, 2019 13:51 ET (17:51 GMT)
