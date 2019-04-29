Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: availability of the preliminary documents for the General Meeting of shareholders 29-Apr-2019 / 20:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies announces that the preliminary documents (in French) for the May 20, 2019 General Meeting are now available on the company's website. According to the applicable regulatory dispositions, the preparatory documents (French version only) mentioned in the article R 225-83 of French « Code du Commerce » have been published on the company's website. These documents are also available to the shareholders, effective from the Meeting notification date, upon application to their bank or broker, who will forward it, along with the certificate of ownership, to Voltalia. According to applicable regulatory dispositions: - Any registered shareholder can, up to five days (inclusive) before the General Meeting, request the documents from the company. If specified, the documents can be sent through electronic message. - Any shareholder can have access to the documents at the company's headquarters: 84 boulevard de Sébastopol, 75003 Paris. The official Prior Notice of Meeting specifying the meeting's agenda and the draft resolutions to be voted was published in the French official bulletin of legal notices (the "Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires" - BALO) on April 15, 2019. The meeting notification will be published in the BALO as well as in a newspaper for legal notices on May 3, 2019. About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) · Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Company produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities, with a total capacity of 911 MW either in operation or construction. · Voltalia is also a service provider, assisting its investor clients active in renewables at each project stages, from conception to operation and maintenance. · With 550 employees in 18 countries over 4 continents, Voltalia is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. · Voltalia has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since July 2014 (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is a component stock of the Enternext Tech 40 index and the CAC Mid&Small index. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Chief Administrative Officer: Marie de Press Contact: J. Jullia Lauzon +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: PDF-VEN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FPHFQDVVOJ [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM EQS News ID: 804963 End of Announcement EQS News Service 804963 29-Apr-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=804963&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8441880f5ffa3e9a77d92819d76331c6&application_id=804963&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2019 14:05 ET (18:05 GMT)