Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2019) - Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (OTCQB: ALTPF) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") has commenced underground diamond drilling at the historic Farellon Copper-Gold Mine near La Serena, Chile.

CEO John Williamson stated, "With the positive indications of the last two quarters, we are looking forward to commencing diamond drilling beneath the 395M level to confirm the down-dip continuity and grade of the Farellon Vein system, as well as to use the data for continued development of the Hugo decline for access."

The diamond drill program will comprise 6-8 holes drilled from the Hugo decline along a strike length of up to 250 beneath the highest grade sections of the Farellon vein system. The holes are planned to intersect the vein at points 20m and 40m beneath the 395M level in a diamond pattern. The results of this drilling will also be used to guide the planned location of the extension of the Hugo decline for future access to these lower levels.

John Williamson, P.Geol., President and CEO of Altiplano, is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) is a mineral exploration company focused on evaluating and acquiring projects with significant potential for advancement from discovery through to production, in Canada and abroad. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Additional information concerning Altiplano can be found on its website at www.apnmetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Director

jeremyy@apnmetals.com

Tel: (604) 773-1467

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44394