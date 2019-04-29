International bestselling and award-winning author Sylvia Day's first new book since 2016, Butterfly in Frost, coming from Amazon Publishing in August 2019

(NASDAQ: AMZN)-Montlake Romance, an imprint of Amazon Publishing, today announced a new deal with #1 New York Times bestselling author Sylvia Day, and will publish her new book, Butterfly in Frost, on August 27, 2019.

Author Sylvia Day [photo credit Meghan Poort]

Montlake Romance acquired world rights in all languages and formats in the seven-figure deal, and will publish the book in translation via sister imprint Amazon Crossing in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Day is represented by Kimberly Whalen, Founder, The Whalen Agency. Montlake Romance Editorial Director Anh Schluep will serve as Day's editor.

Butterfly in Frost will introduce readers to Day's newest characters, Dr. Teagan Ransom and artist Garrett Frost, as they embark on a passionate journey to find redemption, hope, and ultimately, each other.

"Emotional and heartrending, Butterfly in Frost marks a brilliant return by Sylvia Day," said Mikyla Bruder, Publisher, Amazon Publishing. "We can't wait to introduce Sylvia's long-anticipated new book to readers this summer."

"I'm very proud of Butterfly in Frost," said Sylvia Day. "We can all relate to finding our lives taking a path we hadn't anticipated, prepared for, or even wanted. This story is ultimately one of renewal. I hope readers are as inspired by Teagan and Garrett's love story as I am."

Day is a veteran author of over twenty award-winning novels sold in more than forty countries, with a career spanning over a decade. A #1 New York Times, #1 USA Today, and international bestselling author, she is a #1 bestselling author in twenty-eight countries, with tens of millions of copies of her books in print. Her 2012 novel Bared to You spent forty-five weeks on The New York Times trade paperback bestseller list and sixty-seven weeks on the USA Today bestseller list.

"We are so pleased to welcome Sylvia Day into the Montlake Romance family," said Anh Schluep, Editorial Director, Montlake Romance. "Sylvia is a powerhouse author with legions of worldwide fans and we're excited to bring Butterfly in Frost to them."

BUTTERFLY IN FROST

By Sylvia Day

Montlake Romance

Publication Date: August 27, 2019

ISBN: 978-1542016735

About Sylvia Day

Sylvia Day is the #1 New York Times, #1 USA Today, #1 Sunday Times, #1 Globe and Mail, #1 Der Spiegel, and #1 international bestselling author of over twenty award-winning novels sold in forty-two countries. A #1 bestselling author in twenty-eight countries, there are tens of millions of copies of her books in print. Day's next novel, So Close, will be published by Michael Joseph in the U.K. For more information, visit www.sylviaday.com.

About Amazon Publishing

Amazon Publishing is a leading publisher of trade fiction, nonfiction, and children's books with a mission to empower outstanding storytellers and connect them with readers worldwide. The Amazon Publishing teams based in Seattle, New York, Grand Haven, Luxembourg, London, Madrid, Milan and Munich contribute to discovering and publishing emerging, bestselling and critically-acclaimed authors in digital, print and audio formats. For more information, visit www.apub.com.

