TTC Protocol: TTC Launches a Decentralized Exchange 'TDEX'

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2019 / TTC, a blockchain platform designed for services with a mass user base, recently launched a secure decentralized exchange called TDEX. Users can now trade TTC/TST20 & TST20/TST20 in real-time on TTC Connect, a mobile wallet app by TTC.

TST20s (TTC Standard Tokens) are issued by services that integrate blockchain technology with TTC or new DAPPs & Protocols built on TTC. All TST20 tokens within the TTC ecosystem will list on TDEX, starting with $ACN, the first TST20 token issued by a decentralized and incentivized social networking protocol named Acorn Protocol.

With TDEX, users no longer have to deposit to, trade within, and withdraw from a centralized exchange. By paying just a small amount of gas fee, TTC users are now able to trade one token to another from their mobiles, instantly. The liquidity provided by TDEX allows millions of Acorn Protocol and TTC DAPP users to enjoy all the services within the TTC ecosystem with little resistance.

TTC Foundation has been accelerating its developments after its Main network Rigi launch on March 31st. They concluded the election of TTC Representatives, launched TDEX, and introduced the first use case of TTC PAY via an arcade game called Shining Run, all within a few weeks. TTC Foundation plans to start launching Acorn Alliance services onto Acorn Protocol during the first half of the year. The first service to launch, tataUFO, has 17m registered users.

Contact: official@ttc.eco

website: ttc.eco

SOURCE: TTC Protocol

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543388/TTC-Launches-a-Decentralized-Exchange-TDEX