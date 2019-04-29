The "UK Easter Retail 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report looks at consumer attitudes and behaviour surrounding the Easter Bank Holiday and its associated retail promotions and events. Using data from 590 consumers, surveyed over Easter in 2017, 2018 and 2019, it examines what consumers did and what they shopped for, with a particular emphasis on home improvement, DIY, gardening, cooking and baking and shopping for the home; all activities which consumers traditionally embrace over Easter.
It examines Easter as a promotional period and how its role is changing due to the rise of Black Friday and pre-Christmas promotions, the role of online and stores and how the weather impacted what consumers did and how they shopped.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Consumer Behaviour Over Easter
- What Did Consumers Do Over Easter
- Consumers Did- Change On Last Year
2. Shopping And Attitudes To Sales
- Consumer Post-Xmas Financial Position
- Attitudes To The Easter Sales
- Easter Sales Attitudes By Category
- Spend In This Year's Easter Sales
- Offline V Online Sales Shopping
3. Easter DIYing
- Easter DIY Tasks
- Levels Of Easter DIY Performed
- When And Who Shopped For DIY
- DIY Promotions Shopping Enjoyment
- DIY Promotions
- Preparing For Easter DIY-ing
4. Easter Gardening
- Gardening So Far This Year
- Easter Gardening Tasks
- Time Spent Gardening Over Easter
- When And Who Shopped For Gardening
- Gardening Promotions
- Gardening Spend Over Spring/Summer
5. Shopping For Big Ticket Items
- When Consumers Shopped Big Ticket
- Big Ticket Promotions
6. Easter Cooking And Baking
- Easter Cooking And Serving Meals
- Easter Baking
- Shopping For Kitchenwares Tablewares
7. Shopping For Homewares
- When And Who Shopped For Homewares
- Homewares Promotions Shopping Enjoyment
Companies Mentioned
- Aldi
- Amazon
- Argos
- Asda
- B&M
- B&Q
- Dobbies
- Homebase
- Screwfix
- Tesco
- Wickes
- Wilko
- Wyevale
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/job6v3
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190429005750/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Retail