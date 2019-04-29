Verifi, Inc.: Verifi Announces New Chargeback Representment Reseller Program

Solution Providers to Expand Adoption of New Self-Service Chargeback Representment SaaS Platform

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Verifi's exciting launch of its Self-Service Chargeback Representment solution, it is now offering Chargeback Representment to solution providers to meet growing demand. Verifi has already signed an initial beta group of resellers and is receiving broad interest throughout the payments industry to implement its web-based solution.



The new Chargeback Representment tool, built on 13 years of Verifi's leading expertise, is a browser-based dispute management solution that enables merchants and solution providers to efficiently import, track, build effective responses, and export chargeback disputes seamlessly to the appropriate acquirer/processor.

"We are very excited to expand use of Self-Service Chargeback Representment to solution providers throughout the payments industry," said Matthew Katz, CEO of Verifi, Inc. "Our new self-service representment solution has been enthusiastically received by early adopting merchants, and enabling resellers to help maximize chargeback wins for their clients will add great value to their services, increasing revenue across their portfolio."

Self-Service Chargeback Representment is available for solution providers to manage chargebacks for their merchant clients, or to extend to merchants as a SaaS, single login platform. Self-Service Representment enables thorough management of all dispute cases through a simple web-based portal. Dynamic features include on-screen expert guidance for best responses to maximize chargeback wins, customizable dispute case templates, case prioritization to support efficient workflow across dispute management teams, and intuitive dashboard access to in-depth, real-time reporting.

About Verifi

Since 2005, Verifi has been a leader in the payments industry, providing innovative, end-to-end payment protection solutions that minimize fraud risk and eliminate chargebacks. Verifi creates strategic, adaptive technologies for merchants, payment facilitators, acquirers, and issuers, building sustaining partnerships to deliver value, increase profits, and promote brand growth. Visit: verifi.com

Contact:

Kevin Mercuri

kevin@propheta.com

212-901-6914