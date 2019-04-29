The "Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market: Size, Trends Forecasts (2019 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global POS terminals market by value, by shipment and by installed base. The report also provides insight into the global POS terminals market by applicability, by products, by components and by region.

The report includes an analysis of the global software POS market and global hardware POS market. It provides a regional analysis of the POS terminal market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.

Growth of the overall global POS terminals market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Competition in the global POS terminal market is dominated by the two big players, Ingenico and Verifone. Furthermore, key players of the POS terminal market Ingenico, Verifone, Toshiba Tech Corp and PAX Global are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Company Coverage

Ingenico Group

Verifone Systems Inc.

Toshiba TEC Corporation

PAX Global Technology Limited

The global POS terminal market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2014-2018 and projections are made that the market will rise significantly in the next four years from 2019-2023 The POS terminal market is expected to increase due to rising e-commerce sales, growing adoption of smartphones, technological upgradation, rising number of electronic payment transactions, adoption of cloud technology etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, non compliance to PCI, low POS terminal penetration rate in ASEAN countries, and selection of wrong POS.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

