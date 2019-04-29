Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.: ETHAN ALLEN REPORTS FISCAL 2019 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

DANBURY, CT - April 29, 2019 - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ("Ethan Allen" or the "Company") (NYSE: ETH) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2019 third quarter ended March 31, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS - THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2019 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018*

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") increased 233.3% to $0.30 compared with $0.09. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 181.8% to $0.31 compared with $0.11.



Consolidated gross margin of 55.3% compared with 53.3%.



Operating income increased 175.5% to $10.7 million compared with $3.9 million. Adjusted operating income increased 150.6% to $11.0 million compared with $4.4 million.



Consolidated net sales of $177.8 million compared with $181.4 million. Retail net sales grew 1.5% to $138.9 million while wholesale net sales decreased to $108.4 million compared with $118.9 million in the prior year third quarter.



Total written orders for the Company's retail segment increased 1.4%.



Cash dividends totaling $31.8 million, including a special dividend of $1.00 per share, were paid during the current fiscal year third quarter, a 130% increase compared with $13.8 million paid in the prior year third quarter.

"We continue to strengthen the enterprise with many initiatives, including investing in talent, introducing relevant product offerings, and repositioning our retail network and other elements of our vertically integrated structure, including manufacturing and logistics," said Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen's Chairman, President and CEO. "We also continue to enhance our marketing programs and leverage the talents of our 1,500 in-house interior designers. In June 2019, we plan to introduce stylish new products supported by a very strong consumer finance program."

FISCAL 2019 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Consolidated

Net sales were $177.8 million compared with $181.4 million for the same prior year period, a decrease of 2.0%. Net sales during the just completed quarter were negatively impacted by a 30.2% decrease in consolidated international net sales, primarily due to lower sales in China.

Gross profit was $98.4 million compared with $96.7 million for the prior year period. Consolidated gross margin for the quarter was 55.3% compared with 53.3% for the prior year period. Retail sales, as a percent of total consolidated net sales, was 78.1% for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with 75.5% in the prior year third quarter, which contributed to increasing consolidated gross margin.

Operating expenses were $87.7 million or 49.3% of net sales compared with $92.8 million or 51.2% of net sales in the same prior year period. The 5.5% decrease was primarily due a $6.4 million reduction in national television advertising costs. The prior year quarter also reflected a reduction in expenses due to the reversal of $1.5 million in accrued incentive compensation.

Operating income was $10.7 million or 6.0% of net sales compared with $3.9 million or 2.1% of net sales in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $11.0 million or 6.2% of net sales compared with $4.4 million or 2.4% of net sales for the same prior year period. Significant growth in operating income was primarily due to a reduction in national television advertising costs and the benefit of higher gross profit. The prior year quarter also reflected a reduction in expenses due to the reversal of accrued incentive compensation.

Income tax expense was $2.6 million and $1.2 million for the same prior year period. The effective rate in the current third quarter was 24.8% compared with 31.2% last year. The lower effective tax rate in fiscal 2019 is a result of the tax rate changes from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Net income was $8.0 million or $0.30 per diluted share compared with $2.6 million or $0.09 per diluted share in the prior year comparable period. Adjusted net income was $8.2 million or $0.31 per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and $3.0 million or $0.11 per diluted share a year ago.

Retail Segment

Net sales were $138.9 million compared with $136.9 million in the prior year comparable period, an increase of 1.5%. Comparative net sales were $135.2 million versus $134.5 million a year ago. There was a 1.9% increase in net sales in the U.S., while sales from the Canadian design centers decreased 9.6%.

Total written orders for the retail segment were up 1.4% compared with the same period last year, and comparable Design Center written orders were up 0.4% over the same period.

Operating income was a loss of $1.7 million, an improvement from a loss of $2.9 million over the same prior year period, driven primarily by growing net sales and improving margins.

Wholesale Segment

Net sales of $108.4 million compared with $118.9 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 8.9%. The lower net sales were primarily due to a reduction in sales to the North American retail network. The prior year quarter net sales benefitted from delayed shipments during the first half that had begun shipping during the quarter. Contract sales increased for the current year quarter while international sales, especially to China decreased.

Operating income of $13.0 million compared with $7.9 million a year ago, largely due to higher gross margin and lower advertising costs.

FISCAL 2019 YEAR-TO-DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Consolidated

Net sales were $562.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 compared with $561.2 million in the prior year, an increase of 0.3%. Retail net sales increased 2.6% while wholesale net sales decreased 4.1%.

Gross profit was $308.7 million compared with $304.8 million in the comparable prior year period. Consolidated gross margin for fiscal 2019 was 54.9% compared with 54.3%. A price increase earlier in fiscal 2019 improved gross profit, while lower wholesale sales volume negatively impacted gross profit. Retail sales as a percent of total consolidated net sales was 78.7% year-to-date compared with 76.9% in the prior year period, increasing our consolidated gross margin.

Operating expenses were $270.1 million or 48.0% of net sales compared with $271.9 million or 48.4% of net sales in the comparable prior year period.

Operating income was $38.6 million or 6.9% of net sales compared with $33.0 million or 5.9% of net sales last year. Adjusted operating income was $39.2 million or 7.0% of net sales compared with $34.0 million or 6.1% of net sales in the comparable prior year period. Operating income growth was from increased domestic retail sales and lower advertising costs partially offset by reduced sales in wholesale and increased variable logistics costs.

Income tax expense was $9.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 compared with $8.0 million a year ago. The fiscal 2019 effective rate was 25.0% compared with 24.4% in the prior year.

Net income was $29.0 million or $1.08 per diluted share compared with $24.9 million or $0.90 per diluted share in the prior year comparable period. Adjusted net income was $29.5 million or $1.10 per diluted share in fiscal 2019 compared with $25.7 million or $0.93 per diluted share a year ago.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total cash and cash equivalents of $25.7 million increased $3.4 million from June 30, 2018. Cash provided by operations totaling $44.3 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2019 were partially offset by the payment of $41.9 million in cash dividends, including a special dividend of $1.00 per share paid in January 2019.

Inventories of $164.6 million was comparable to the balance of $163.0 million at June 30, 2018.

Total debt of $9.2 million is an increase of $7.5 million from June 30, 2018 due to new borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility.

Capital expenditures were $7.0 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2019, a decrease of $2.1 million compared to the $9.1 million spent a year ago. Fiscal 2019 capital expenditures were primarily at retail design centers.

Cash Dividends paid during fiscal 2019 totaled $41.9 million, which represent the regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.19 per share (consistent with the prior fiscal year) as well as the special dividend of $1.00.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The company offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing plants and one sawmill in the United States plus one plant each in Mexico and Honduras. Approximately 75% of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com .

ABOUT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release is intended to supplement, rather than to supersede, the Company's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In this press release we have included financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share (collectively "non-GAAP financial measures"). We compute these non-GAAP financial measures by adjusting the comparable GAAP measure to remove the impact of certain recurring and non-recurring charges and gains and the related tax effect of these adjustments. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure reported in accordance with GAAP is provided at the end of this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which represent management's beliefs and assumptions concerning future events based on information currently available to the Company relating to its future results. Such forward-looking statements are identified in this press release and the related webcasts, conference calls and other related discussions or documents incorporated herein by reference by use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "will," "may," "continue," "project," "target," "outlook," "forecast," "guidance," and similar expressions and the negatives of such forward-looking words. These forward-looking statements are subject to management decisions and various assumptions about future events and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: competition from overseas manufacturers and domestic retailers; anticipating or responding to changes in consumer tastes and trends in a timely manner; the ability to maintain and enhance the brand, marketing and advertising efforts and pricing strategies; changes in global and local economic conditions that may adversely affect consumer demand and spending, the manufacturing operations or sources of merchandise and international operations; changes in U.S. policy related to imported merchandise; an economic downturn; potentially negative or unexpected tax consequences of changes to fiscal and tax policies; the number of manufacturing and logistics sites; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials; environmental, health and safety requirements; product safety concerns; disruptions to the Company's technology infrastructure (including cyber-attacks); increasing labor costs, competitive labor markets and the continued ability to retain high-quality personnel and risks of work stoppages; loss of key personnel; its ability to obtain sufficient external funding to finance operations and growth; access to consumer credit; the effect of operating losses on its ability to pay cash dividends; additional impairment charges that could reduce profitability; the ability to locate new design center sites and/or negotiate favorable lease terms for additional design centers or for the expansion of existing design centers; results of operations for any quarter are not necessarily indicative of the Company's results of operations for a full year; and possible failure to protect its intellectual property.

Given the risks and uncertainties surrounding forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Accordingly, actual circumstances and results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) ($ in millions, except per share data) Selected Consolidated Financial Data: Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $177.8 $181.4 $562.8 $561.2 Gross margin 55.3% 53.3% 54.9% 54.3% Operating margin 6.0% 2.1% 6.9% 5.9% Adjusted operating margin * 6.2% 2.4% 7.0% 6.1% Net income $8.0 $2.6 $29.0 $24.9 Adjusted net income * $8.2 $3.0 $29.5 $25.7 Diluted earnings per share $0.30 $0.09 $1.08 $0.90 Adjusted diluted earnings per share * $0.31 $0.11 $1.10 $0.93 Cash flows from operating activities $12.8 $20.9 $44.3 $35.1 Capital expenditures $2.0 $4.1 $7.0 $9.1 Selected Financial Data by Business Segment: Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, Retail 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $138.9 $136.9 $442.7 $431.5 Operating margin (1.2%) (2.1%) 0.0% (1.5%) Adjusted operating margin * (1.0%) (2.1%) 0.1% (1.5%) Wholesale Net sales $108.4 $118.9 $334.1 $348.5 Operating margin 12.0% 6.7% 10.8% 10.6% Adjusted operating margin * 12.1% 7.1% 10.9% 10.9%

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $177,829 $181,419 $562,766 $561,202 Cost of sales 79,435 84,711 254,062 256,380 Gross profit 98,394 96,708 308,704 304,822 Selling, general and administrative expenses 87,725 92,835 270,108 271,862 Operating income 10,669 3,873 38,596 32,960 Interest (expense), net of interest income (62) (70) 63 (49) Income before income taxes 10,607 3,803 38,659 32,911 Provision for income taxes 2,629 1,187 9,651 8,018 Net income $7,978 $2,616 $29,008 $24,893 Per share data Basic earnings per common share: Net income per basic share $0.30 $0.10 $1.09 $0.91 Basic weighted average common shares 26,705 27,476 26,690 27,469 Diluted earnings per common share: Net income per diluted share $0.30 $0.09 $1.08 $0.90 Diluted weighted average common shares 26,751 27,692 26,749 27,725 Comprehensive income Net income $7,978 $2,616 $29,008 $24,893 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustments 303 1,451 355 (71) Other (20) (7) (65) (39) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 283 1,444 290 (110) Comprehensive income $8,261 $4,060 $29,298 $24,783

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) March 31, June 30, Assets 2019 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $25,742 $22,363 Accounts receivable, net 15,838 12,364 Inventories 164,625 163,012 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,905 16,686 Total current assets 224,110 214,425 Property, plant and equipment, net 260,222 267,903 Goodwill 25,388 25,388 Intangible assets 19,740 19,740 Deferred income taxes 1,641 1,688 Other assets 1,731 1,289 Total assets $532,832 $530,433 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $19,494 $18,768 Customer deposits 62,393 61,248 Accrued compensation and benefits 22,758 18,926 Short-term debt 544 584 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 21,263 21,734 Total current liabilities 126,452 121,260 Long-term debt 8,658 1,096 Deferred income taxes 3,723 4,160 Other long-term liabilities 20,950 20,047 Total liabilities $159,783 $146,563 Shareholders' equity: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shareholders' equity $372,975 $383,731 Noncontrolling interests 74 139 Total shareholders' equity 373,049 383,870 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $532,832 $530,433

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Design Center Activity (Unaudited) Company Independent Owned Total Balance at December 31, 2018 159 146 305 Additions (1) 4 0 4 Closings (1) (2) (4) (6) Balance at March 31, 2019 161 142 303 U.S. 41 136 177 International 120 6 126 (1) There were no relocations during the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Results to Adjusted Financial Measures

Financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP including operating income and margin, net income, and diluted EPS have been adjusted below. Ethan Allen uses these adjusted financial measures, both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community, and in its internal evaluation and management of the business. The Company believes that these adjusted financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors because they permit investors to view the Company's performance using the same tools that management uses to gauge progress in achieving its goals. Adjusted measures may also facilitate comparisons to Ethan Allen's historical performance.

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Consolidated Operating Income / Operating Margin GAAP Operating income $10,669 $3,873 $38,596 $32,960 Adjustments (pre-tax) * 291 500 588 1,035 Adjusted operating income * $10,960 $4,373 $39,184 $33,995 Net sales $177,829 $181,419 $562,766 $561,202 GAAP Operating margin 6.0% 2.1% 6.9% 5.9% Adjusted operating margin * 6.2% 2.4% 7.0% 6.1% Net Income / Diluted EPS GAAP Net income $7,978 $2,616 $29,008 $24,893 Adjustments, net of related tax effects * 220 348 444 766 Adjusted net income $8,198 $2,964 $29,452 $25,659 Diluted weighted average common shares 26,751 27,692 26,749 27,725 GAAP Diluted earnings per share $0.30 $0.09 $1.08 $0.90 Adjusted diluted earnings per share * $0.31 $0.11 $1.10 $0.93 Wholesale Operating Income / Operating Margin Wholesale GAAP operating income $13,045 $7,927 $36,181 $36,957 Adjustments (pre-tax) * 70 500 144 1,035 Adjusted wholesale operating income * $13,115 $8,427 $36,325 $37,992 Wholesale net sales $108,367 $118,921 $334,097 $348,473 Wholesale GAAP operating margin 12.0% 6.7% 10.8% 10.6% Adjusted wholesale operating margin * 12.1% 7.1% 10.9% 10.9% Retail Operating Income / Operating Margin Retail GAAP operating income ($1,669) ($2,896) $83 ($6,304) Adjustments (pre-tax) * 221 - 444 - Adjusted retail operating income * ($1,448) ($2,896) $527 ($6,304) Retail net sales $138,947 $136,903 $442,669 $431,469 Retail GAAP operating margin (1.2%) (2.1%) 0.0% (1.5%) Adjusted retail operating margin * (1.0%) (2.1%) 0.1% (1.5%)

* Adjustments to reported U.S. GAAP financial measures including operating income and margin, net income, and diluted EPS have been adjusted by the following: (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands) March 31, March 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Organizational changes and other exit costs $291 $500 $429 $1,035 Retail asset purchase costs - - 159 - Adjustments to operating income $291 $500 $588 $1,035 Early debt extinguishment - - - 67 Adjustments to income before income taxes $291 $500 $588 $1,102 Related income tax effects (1) (71) (152) (144) (336) Adjustments to net income $220 $348 $444 $766

Calculated using an effective tax rate of 24.5% in the current fiscal year and 30.5% in the prior fiscal year.





