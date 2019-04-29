ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI to Host First Quarter 2019 Conference Call on May 2, 2019

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2019 / ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM), a provider of advanced zero-emission and hybrid vehicle drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles, announced today it will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. The call will be held May 2, 2019, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time, 1:30 Pacific Time.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: May 2, 2019

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Toll-free: 844-369-8770

International: 844-369-8770

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll-free: 877-481-4010

Reference ID: 44688

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI is focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," "outlook," "designed" and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

ADOMANI, Inc.

Kevin Kanning

V.P. of Investor Relations

(650) 533-7629

kevin.k@ADOMANIelectric.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

Partner

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

ADOMANI, Inc.

Michael K. Menerey

Chief Financial Officer

(951) 407-9860, ext 205

mike.m@ADOMANIelectric.com

SOURCE: ADOMANI, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543387/ADOMANI-to-Host-First-Quarter-2019-Conference-Call-on-May-2-2019