Patton Electronics Co.: World's First-and-Only Dante Extender for Pro-AV Systems Delivers Ethernet and Power over Existing Copper Wire

By extending Ethernet up to 3,300 feetrevolutionizes infrastructure requirements for Pro-AV systems that use Dante-enabled devices
CopperLink Ethernet Extenders… Going the Distance!
GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 29, 2019-US manufacturer of copper and fiber network-connectivity solutions for Pro-AV systems-is about to release the world's first-and-only Dante Extender: the CopperLink CL1151E.
The revolutionary CL1151E Dante Extender delivers Power-over-Ethernet to Digital audio networking through Ethernet (Dante) devices while extending Ethernet segments up to 3,300 feet (1,000 meters) over existing copper twisted-pair cabling.
Patton's CL1151E drastically reduces overall project costs by enabling audio-visual system designers, integrators, and installers to use already-installed copper wiring.
Patton gives customers the flexibility to place Dante-enabled devices exactly where they are wanted and needed by smashing the 100-meter distance limitation of standard Ethernet.
As the Internet of Things (IoT) expands globally, demand is surging in the audio-video space for IP/Ethernet-connected devices. Because it strikes the perfect balance of speed, cost, and ease of use, Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) is growing increasingly popular.
Now, with Patton's Dante Extender, Pro-AV engineers can instantaneously install (Dante or non-Dante) PoE-capable devices-without the delay and costly overhead of installing new cabling infrastructure.
The CopperLink CL1151Ekit from Patton enables Ethernet connectivity of DANTE-enabled devices over existing speaker, alarm, or even CCTV coaxial cabling.
"We just made life a whole lot easier for the Pro-AV world," said Johnnie Grant III, CopperLink Product Manager. "We offer instant AVoIP connectivity-without the distance limitations of Ethernet or requirements for power outlets."
Dante, by Audinate, is the audio networking solution that has been adopted by the Pro-AV world with over 1,600 Dante-enabled products on the market. Now those devices can be more easily inter-connected without worrying about the length of the cable spans.
In related news, last week Patton announced the company has contributed to the rebuilding effort in the Middle East by delivering a secure IP-telephony communications solution for a national oil and gas ministry.