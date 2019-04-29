Patton Electronics Co.: World's First-and-Only Dante Extender for Pro-AV Systems Delivers Ethernet and Power over Existing Copper Wire

By extending Ethernet up to 3,300 feetrevolutionizes infrastructure requirements for Pro-AV systems that use Dante-enabled devices



CopperLink Ethernet Extenders… Going the Distance!

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 29, 2019-US manufacturer of copper and fiber network-connectivity solutions for Pro-AV systems-is about to release the world's first-and-only Dante Extender: the CopperLink CL1151E .



The revolutionary CL1151E Dante Extender delivers Power-over-Ethernet to Digital audio networking through Ethernet (Dante) devices while extending Ethernet segments up to 3,300 feet (1,000 meters) over existing copper twisted-pair cabling.



Patton's CL1151E drastically reduces overall project costs by enabling audio-visual system designers, integrators, and installers to use already-installed copper wiring.



Patton gives customers the flexibility to place Dante-enabled devices exactly where they are wanted and needed by smashing the 100-meter distance limitation of standard Ethernet.



As the Internet of Things (IoT) expands globally, demand is surging in the audio-video space for IP/Ethernet-connected devices. Because it strikes the perfect balance of speed, cost, and ease of use, Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) is growing increasingly popular.

Now, with Patton's Dante Extender, Pro-AV engineers can instantaneously install (Dante or non-Dante) PoE-capable devices-without the delay and costly overhead of installing new cabling infrastructure.



The CopperLink CL1151E kit from Patton enables Ethernet connectivity of DANTE-enabled devices over existing speaker, alarm, or even CCTV coaxial cabling.



"We just made life a whole lot easier for the Pro-AV world," said Johnnie Grant III, CopperLink Product Manager. "We offer instant AVoIP connectivity-without the distance limitations of Ethernet or requirements for power outlets."