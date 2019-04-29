Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2019) - Briko Energy Corp. ("Briko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018. Financial and operational information is set out below and should be read in conjunction with Briko's December 31, 2018 audited annual financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). In addition, the Corporation today announces the filing of its Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2018. The AIF contains the Corporation's reserves and other oil and natural gas information, as required under National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure of Oil and Gas Activities. The AIF, financial statements and MD&A are available for review at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation's website at www.brikoenergy.com.

OVERVIEW OF PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT

On December 20, 2018, Ikkuma Resources Corp. ("Ikkuma"), Pieridae Energy Limited ("Pieridae") and Briko, at that time a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ikkuma, and the shareholders of Ikkuma, completed a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Arrangement"), whereby Pieridae acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Ikkuma. Pursuant to the Arrangement, in addition to receiving 0.1926 of a Pieridae share for each common share of Ikkuma, Ikkuma shareholders also received 0.1 of a common share of Briko ("Briko Share") and 0.1 of a common share purchase warrant of Briko ("Briko Warrant"). Each whole Briko Warrant entitles the holder to the right to acquire one Briko Share at a price of $1.10 per share until June 28, 2019 (see extension of expiry date to June 26, 2020 below).

Pursuant to an asset conveyance agreement (the "Conveyance Agreement") between Briko and Ikkuma made as of September 21, 2018, Ikkuma assigned and transferred to Briko certain petroleum and natural gas rights and related interests in its Cardium light-oil focused Alberta Foothills properties (collectively, the "Cardium Oil Properties"). Briko, independent of Ikkuma, commenced operations of the Cardium Oil Properties upon the completion of the Arrangement on December 20, 2018.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

The financial and operating results below present the historical financial position, results of operations and cash flows of the Cardium Oil Properties for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, notwithstanding the date of the Conveyance Agreement and notwithstanding the date of completion of the Arrangement.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except per boe and share amounts)

Three Months ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017 OPERATIONS















Average daily production















Light oil (bbls/d)

197

59

206

54 Natural gas (mcf/d)

3,040

237

2,851

86 NGL's (bbl/d)

73

6

67

3 Total equivalent (boe/d)

777

104

749

72 Average prices















Light oil ($/bbl) $ 37.25 $ 58.29 $ 66.18 $ 57.50 Natural gas ($/mcf)

1.93

2.02

1.63

2.30 NGL ($/bbl)

45.20

54.03

55.80

47.10 Operating netback















Revenue ($/boe) $ 21.25 $ 41.54 $ 29.43 $ 48.27 Realized gain (loss) on risk management contracts ($/boe)

0.18

0.90

(1.13)

0.43 Royalties ($/boe)

(2.99)

(1.79)

(6.19)

(2.63) Net operating expenses ($/boe) (1)

(14.51)

(25.46)

(13.05)

(34.74) Transportation expenses ($/boe)

(1.83)

(3.08)

(2.01)

(5.55) Operating netback (1) ($/boe) $ 2.10 $ 12.11 $ 7.05 $ 5.78 FINANCIAL















Oil and natural gas revenues (2) $ 1,519 $ 387 $ 8,040 $ 1,262 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 692 $ 89 $ 1,777 $ (336) Per share - basic and diluted(4) $ 0.06 $ N/A $ 0.16 $ N/A Adjusted funds flow (1) $ 63 $ 550 $ 1,676 $ 94 Per share - basic and diluted(4) $ 0.01 $ N/A $ 0.15 $ N/A Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (8,469) $ (17,867) $ (9,141) $ (18,877) Per share - basic and diluted(4) $ (0.76) $ N/A $ (0.82) $ N/A Capital expenditures $ 4 $ 1,596 $ 317 $ 17,404 Property acquisitions $ - $ 6,988 $ - $ 6,988 Shares outstanding ('000s) (4)

11,206

N/A

11,206

N/A Weighted average shares outstanding















Basic and diluted ('000s) (3) (4)

11,206

N/A

11,206

N/A

(1)Operating netback, net operating expenses and adjusted funds flow are non-IFRS measures. See "Non- IFRS Measures".

(2) Before royalties.

(3) Deemed to be the number of shares issued by the Corporation upon completion of the Arrangement for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and the total issued shares of the Corporation as at December 31, 2018.

(4) N/A is defined as Not Applicable.

EXTENSION OF EXPIRY DATE FOR BRIKO WARRANTS

Briko's Board of Directors has approved an extension to the expiry date of the Briko Warrants from June 28, 2019 to June 26, 2020. A formal notification relating to the extension of the expiry date will be mailed to the holders of Briko Warrants in the near future. As of April 29, 2019, a total of 11,205,035 Briko Warrants are outstanding.

